Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is playing in the final game of his 12-year NFL career on Sunday afternoon against the 49ers after his surprise announcement of his retirement in December.

In his final game on Sunday, the future Hall of Famer will wear custom cleats as an ode to his football journey. The cleats include jersey numbers from his high school and college career at Wisconsin, as well as jerseys from his time with the Texans and Cardinals. Watt also included pictures of his family and names of his family members, as well as his favorite motto of “Dream Big, Work Hard.”

Watt unveiled the cleats on his personal Twitter page on Saturday with the caption “Journey of a thousand stories.”

Entering his final game, Watt has recorded 112.5 sacks and 581 combined tackles over the course of his career. Watt will be remembered for being one of the premier pass rushers of his era, and will leave the game still playing at a high level, which was important to him in the timing of his decision to retire.