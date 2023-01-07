JJ Watt Gets Roasted As He Explains Hockey to Teammate

Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt has worn many hats in his 12-year career as a defensive star for much of his NFL tenure and soon-to-be retiree.

At the last possible moment, Watt has added “hockey expert” to his repertoire. The Pewaukee, Wis. native used his upper Midwest bonafides to humorously educate Arizona linebacker Zaven Collins in the ways of the winter game.

“I don’t understand the rules,” Collins told Watt in footage captured for Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals.

“You don’t understand the rules of hockey?” Watt replied.

Collins, a Tulsa native, went over some of the basics with Watt. After briefly blanking on the name of ice skates, the second-year linebacker began to question the veteran.

“If I put you in those giant-ass ice skates… could you skate around on ice?” Collins asked. When Watt replied in the affirmative, Collins quipped, “You’d look like a (expletive) moose on ice. Feet and knees going everywhere.”

Watt will take the football field for the final time on Sunday afternoon when the Cardinals battle the 49ers.