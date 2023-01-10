Russell Wilson’s Wife, Ciara, Describes ‘Roller Coaster’ Season

Russell Wilson ended the 2022 season on a positive note when he led the Broncos to a 31-28 victory against the AFC West-rival Chargers on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback went 13-of-24 for 283 yards and threw three touchdown passes and one interception. However, the Denver signal-caller, who joined the franchise with high expectations ahead of this season, produced his worst NFL season, finishing 4-11 as the starter and suffering double-digit losses for the first time in his career.

The nine-time Pro Bowler also recorded a career low with 16 touchdown passes in the ’22 season. With that in mind, his wife, Ciara, described her husband’s first season in the Mile High City as a “roller coaster ride.” However, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter remains confident that Wilson will improve and bounce back in the ’23 campaign.

“I’ve watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all,” Ciara wrote in a Instagram post. “Your faith, belief, and confidence never wavered! I heard a lot of things people said you’re not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down, some one who doesn’t stop believing. Someone who embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all. Someone who can’t be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family. All of that you are! You’re always Winning!”

“I know this season wasn’t exactly how you envisioned and wanted it to be, but I have no doubt The best is ahead! Keep being you #3! #BroncosWin #Winning.”

Following Sunday’s win against Los Angeles, Wilson described ’22 as a humbling season. However, he also shared that he would begin improvements to his game starting on Monday.

While Wilson will remain the Broncos’ quarterback, he will seek to take his game to new heights for a new coach following Denver’s firing of Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, only 15 games into his tenure leading the franchise. The Broncos finished the season 5-12, marking the team’s worst record since 2010.