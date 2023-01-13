Shaq Fulfills CFP Title Game Bet on Live TV (Video)

Making a bet on TCU to win the college football national championship didn’t work out in anyone’s favor as the Horned Frogs lost Monday in the biggest blowout in title game history, 65–7, to Georgia.

One person who wagered an interesting bet was Shaquille O’Neal. He bet his fellow NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson, a Georgia graduate, that he’d eat horned frogs on live television if TCU lost.

So, as one can imagine, the bet had to be fulfilled. Shaq was surprised as Johnson brought a tray out with the fried frog legs while wearing a Georgia helmet on Thursday night during the show

While this dish can seem gross to some, Shaq didn’t care as he chowed down on the frog legs. He started dipping them in sauce and even ate all the way to the bone.

The former NBA star didn’t complain while eating either, so maybe he even liked the dish.