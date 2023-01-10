Georgia’s Win Over TCU Marks Largest Blowout In Bowl Game History

No. 1 Georgia capped off a second straight national championship with a statement victory over No. 3 TCU on Monday night, demolishing the Horned Frogs 65–7. In fact, the Bulldogs' win was nothing short of historic.

Georgia’s blowout in Monday’s College Football Playoff finale marked the largest margin of victory in bowl game history. The 58-point margin broke the previous record set in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl, when Army routed Houston 70–14.

Only one previous CFP game was on the list of the top 10 bowl blowouts: LSU’s defeat of Oklahoma, 63–28, in the 2019 national semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Georgia’s performance Monday was simply in a league of its own. The Bulldogs struck early and often, coming up with three first-half takeaways and scoring on every drive of the first half to take a 38–7 advantage going into the locker room. The offense racked up 354 yards of offense and averaged 9.3 yards per play through the first two quarters.

The fireworks didn’t stop there for Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs, which kept their foot on the gas for the rest of the evening. By the fourth quarter, Georgia was already leading 52–7, which allowed Smart to pull many of his starters–including quarterback Stetson Bennett–for one last curtain call.

Apart from the historic margin of victory, Georgia also became the first team in a decade to win back-to-back national championships. Alabama was the last program to claim consecutive titles back in 2011–12.

Now 29–1 over the last two seasons and with two CFP trophies in hand, Smart and the Bulldogs will have a bigger target than ever on their backs heading into the fall.