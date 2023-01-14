Texans Rack Up Bill That Would Rival Some College Tuitions at Rookie Dinner

An age-old tradition in the NFL (for better or worse) is the annual rookie dinner, in which the veterans go out and eat a lavish meal with a rookie and make the new guy pick up the tab.

The bills for these meals, which usually feature exorbitantly expensive appetizers, main courses, and of course plenty of beverages, are usually outlandish amounts of money that most would never think of spending at dinner.

For Texans rookie guard Kenyon Green, this meant footing a restaurant tab in excess of $51,000. Fellow veteran offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil tweeted a video of the receipt, as well as the smiling face of Green who was responsible for the final tally.

Green’s rookie contract guarantees him nearly $16 million, so while he’ll be fine in the end, it’s quite the pretty penny to pay on a night out.

Chalk it up to another example of rookie hazing across the NFL. At least Green got a good meal out of it in the end.