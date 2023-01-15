It seemed obvious during the second quarter of Saturday night’s Chargers–Jaguars game that Los Angeles was on its way to a landslide victory. After all, the Chargers led 27-0 and seemed to have all the momentum in the world.

One bettor was especially confident in the Chargers to hang on and win the wild-card game, reportedly betting $1.4 million on an in-game money line through DraftKings Sportsbook. Because the Chargers led by 27 at the time, the payout only would’ve been $11,200—a mere 0.8% of the amount wagered.

The bet seemed safe, because as we mentioned earlier, the Chargers led by 27 points, and the bettor only needed them to win outright. Los Angeles had entered the game as a 3 1/2-point favorite.

Unfortunately for the bettor, and for Chargers fans, the Jaguars rallied furiously in the second half and ended up winning 31–30 on a last-second field goal.

Not only did the Chargers lose their chance to make a run in the playoffs, this bettor lost $1.4 million.

It’s unknown whom the bettor is at this time.

The Jaguars are waiting for Sunday’s results to find out who they will play in next week’s divisional round.