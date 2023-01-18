Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett turned in one of the most unique and successful careers in college football history, but it didn’t stop the critics from coming for him, even during the Bulldogs’ second consecutive national championship celebration parade.

Bennett was spotted on his cell phone during the parade, a sight that one local media member—Atlanta food and sports personality Steak Shapiro—took major exception to.

“Stetson Bennett needed someone to tell him to get off his damn phone during a parade and to show some graciousness and appreciation to the fans that were sitting in that stadium,” Shapiro tweeted Tuesday. “You want to crush the media you think were mean to you do it a press conference. #Badmoments.”

It didn’t take long for Bennett to find the criticism, and go right back at Shapiro in kind. After cracking a self-deprecating joke about his age, a common refrain for Bennett in 2022–23, he wrote a long note to Shapiro explaining that he was playing music for his teammates. In the note, he calls Shapiro “Mr. Med Rare,” and later “mr Steak ‘and shake’ Shapiro,” if there was any doubt as to how he was approaching the back-and-forth.

“Mr. Med Rare,” Bennett began. “One phone was mine. Was phone was connected to the Bluetooth. Mine had the playlists. The other had the aux. I appreciate your concern with my image/intentions/loyalties/obligations (as well as your willingness to reach out to me to confirm them), you obviously thought quite deeply about some motives I might’ve had.

“To help fill in some holes though can I give you the ‘inside’ scoop? Parades are a symbol of celebration, and while last year’s was a celebration of that championship, this year’s parade was a celebration of a very special period of time (for me? Of course there is the possibility that I’m wrong). And while we as a team very much so appreciate the fans, we as individuals appreciate our teammates. Ya know, the ones we’ve broken bones and torn ligaments and bled for, and cried and changed and grown and laughed with for years now. So to help you fill in those damned holes: team (group) celebrate with fans (group) in big parade. Teammate (individual) celebrate with teammate (individual) in small personal car. Guess which one I am. Teammate, yep! Knew you’d color quick. So to finish it off nice and neat: I was controlling the aux and playing bangers so sed and Chris and I could have a blast on our last ride into Sanford. That’s pretty much the gist of it.

“P.s.: I don’t like you very much mr Steak ‘and shake’ Shapiro. But to be fair, I’m not a fan of your work either.”

Bennett finished his career with a 29–3 record as Georgia’s starter, finishing with back-to-back national championships and a perfect 15–0 season in 2022. Most Georgia fans have to be fine with Bennett spending his championship parade doing whatever he wants.