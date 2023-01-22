Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Reportedly Hyped Team Up With Famous Rap Battle Sequence

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was in the middle of final preparations for the team’s first postseason game against the division rival Giants when he decided to go to an unorthodox source of motivation.

As the team met on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s divisional round game, Sirianni showed the team Eminem’s rap battle in his movie 8 Mile and the team loved it, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sirianni’s message to the team? “Let them talk,” and “we’ll show them who is the toughest for the longest,” Clark tweeted.

The Eagles are trying to defeat the Giants for the third time this season when they meet on Saturday night, with this game determining who heads to the NFC Championship.

It’s hard to fine extra sources of motivation to go out and beat a team that knows you well for the third time, but it appears that Sirianni could have struck the right chord heading into the team’s most important game to date.