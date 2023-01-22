Eagles’ Social Media Team Trashes Giants After Playoff Rout

The Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC championship game with a dominant win over the rival Giants on Saturday night. Philadelphia maintained control the entire game, taking a 28-0 halftime lead on its way to a 38-7 victory.

The team made sure to celebrate the victory, which included head coach Nick Sirianni’s fashion choice after the game. The Eagles’ social media team also made sure to get involved in the celebration, trolling the Giants with a series of postgame posts.

Philadelphia notably went after former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, an Eagles nemesis throughout his career, by photoshopping three L’s on Eli’s famous “double bird” picture.

The win was the Eagles’ third over the Giants this year, a number that the team made sure to amplify as soon as the result was official.

Finally, one of the biggest plays of the game was an interception in the first half by James Bradberry, a cornerback whom the Giants released in the offseason. Philadelphia found New York’s announcement that it was cutting Bradberry and thanked them for making Bradberry available.

The Eagles will find out who they play next week after the Cowboys and 49ers play on Sunday. For now, they are relishing their win over one of their heated rivals.