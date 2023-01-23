Bettor to Pay Off Student Loans After $5 NFL Parlay Hits Big

An Indiana bettor went viral this weekend after a $5 parlay bet on the NFL netted him nearly $73,000.

Cameron Craig’s four-part wager was placed on the first touchdown scorer of each divisional round playoff game. He bet on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to score the first TD against the Jaguars (+600 odds), Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert to score the first TD against the Giants (+1200 odds), Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to score the first TD against the Bills (+900 odds) and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz to score the first TD against the 49ers (+1500 odds).

After Kelce, Goedert and Chase all came through for Craig, he was one Schultz touchdown away from winning a cool $72,795. H was offered $1,393.56 to cash out before the Cowboys game but instead decided to let the bet ride.

Sure enough, Schultz went on to score the first touchdown against the 49ers, and Craig’s gamble paid off. He is now nearly $73,000 richer.

What Craig is going to do with his newfound riches? He plans to pay off his student loans.

Sounds like it was $5 well spent.