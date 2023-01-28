Robert Horry Ejected From Son’s Basketball Game for Yelling at Refs (Video)

To win seven championships and garner the nickname "Big Shot Rob," as longtime NBA forward Robert Horry did during his playing career, one has to accumulate some experience in working the officials.

Horry put these abilities to use Friday night, but not in a professional arena. He did it at his son’s high school basketball game—and immediately suffered the consequences.

TMZ video captured Horry, 52, heckling a referee and promptly getting ejected from a game between St. Francis High School of La Cañada Flintridge, Ca. and Harvard-Westlake High School of Los Angeles. Horry's son, Christian, plays for Harvard-Westlake.

In the video, Horry appears to yell "you suck!" at a referee before being removed from the stands and escorted from the game. KNBC-TV, Los Angeles's NBC affiliate, reported that Horry was led out of the gymnasium by police.

Horry, renowned as one of the best crunch-time players in basketball history, played 16 years in the league for the Rockets, Suns, Lakers and Spurs.

This was not Horry’s first altercation at a basketball game involving his son; in Aug. 2017, he threw several punches at a heckler during a game in Los Angeles.