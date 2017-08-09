Robert Horry Scuffles with Heckler at Son’s Basketball Game

These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry allegedly threw punches in a scuffle with a man who had been heckling players during his son’s basketball game over the weekend.

TMZ captured part of what happened on video. The event was at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, where Horry’s son was playing in the Nike-sponsored three-on-three tournament. It’s not clear exactly how things escalated, but Horry took exception to the man’s behavior which led to a fight outside the gym.

“The guy was trash talking the whole game. He shoved me. Where I’m from, you protect yourself,” Horry told TMZ Sports. He added that the man had a history of being verbally abusive toward his son’s team.

Horry, 46, spent a 16-year career with the Rockets, Lakers and Spurs and now works for Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles