Aces Players Share Hilarious Reactions to Candace Parker Signing

The Aces shook up the WNBA landscape Saturday when two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker announced on Instagram that she was signing with the Las Vegas Aces.

The moves comes one week after Las Vegas dealt star forward Dearica Hamby and a 2024 first-round pick in a blockbuster trade to the Sparks in exchange for a second-round pick and the negotiating rights to forward Amanda Zahui B.

As Parker’s post surfaced social media, her new Aces teammates shared some pretty hilarious reactions. Two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson was seemingly lost for words on several tweets.

Chelsea Gray, the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP, tweeted “Cue the song reunited**” Gray and Parker were once teammates in Los Angeles, where they won a WNBA title in 2016. In ’21, both players departed in free agency with Parker going to the Sky and Gray going to the Aces.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Plum was snoozing while the news unfolded.

Parker led the Sky to a WNBA championship, her second title, in her first season with the Sky in 2021 while Gray earned her second championship in ’22 with the Aces. Now, the two will reconnect in Sin City for the ’23 season.

With Las Vegas acquiring Parker, it makes the Aces the favorite to repeat as champions in ’23. If Las Vegas is able do, the Aces would become the first franchise to win back-to-back titles since the Sparks did in ’01 and ’02.