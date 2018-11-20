Does the dad, brother, husband, friend or uncle on your list already have the one thing he wants this holiday season? Don't fret—we've rounded up a list of random but excellent choices for every type of person, from the sports fan to the frequent traveler, to the stylish dude or laidback guy who just wants to have fun. And if he says he "doesn't want anything," these gifts will work, too.

Wolf & Shepherd Closer Cap Toe Shoes

These may look like your standard pair of dress shoes, but Wolf & Shepherd claims to make “the most comfortable dress shoe in the world”—to prove a point, they’ve even enlisted someone to run a half marathon while wearing them. The shoes have memory foam insoles, a shock-absorbent heel and ultra-soft sheepskin lining. We’re not telling you to run marathons in them, but for the guy with 10 pairs of dress shoes already in his closet, these are a solid addition.

Buy it: Wolf & Shepherd, $345

FlightScope Mevo

If he already has all of the gear for better training, here’s a gadget that can help him become a better athlete. Made for golf and baseball (and coming soon for soccer) this device provides data and tips on how to improve. Using the device and app, you can dial in distances, compete with friends and record swings to compare data.

Buy it: FlightScope, $499

Eagle 3 Pro Quadcopter Drone with Wi-Fi Camera

Here’s a fun toy he can fly around that’s affordable, too. This drone can zip around at high speeds and perform 360-degree flips and tricks, plus it has a built-in WiFi camera so he can share his flights with friends.

Buy it: Walmart, $25

Monopoly Cheaters Edition

Sure, it’s likely he has a dusty, old Monopoly game sitting in the garage. Why not get him an upgrade with a fun twist? This special edition comes with cheat cards that actually encourage players to cheat throughout the game, making it a fun and mischievous alternative to the original.

Buy it: Amazon, $16

’47 Brand Global Artist Project Gear

If he already has all of the traditional sports gear for his favorite team, it’s time to snag a piece of the ‘47 Brand NBA Global Artist Project collection, which brings together artists from around the world with top teams’ logos and colors. The Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers are part of the collection.

Buy it: ’47 Brand, from $25

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K

The name of this Nerf gun alone should be a good enough reason to gift it this holiday season. Sure, the tiny yellow foam bullet balls will definitely end up in every crevice of your house, but this fully motorized Nerf toy blaster will provide hours of fun for the whole family.

Buy it: Amazon, $150

Ticket Stub Diary

If you’re considering giving the gift of tickets to a game or concert—or if he already has season tickets to his favorite local team—this ticket stub diary is a great add-on present or stocking stuffer. Clear sleeves and acid-free pages are sure to preserve all of the memories.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods, $14

NHL.TV subscription

Hockey season is timed up perfectly with the holiday season, but there’s no denying that it can be difficult to watch your favorite team or a wide selection of games. For the hockey-obsessed cord-cutter or out-of-market fan, an NHL.TV all-access subscription (a feature within the free NHL app) allows you to watch multiple games at once. On the Apple watch, no-spoiler notifications will soon be available.

Buy it: NHL.TV, $100 for all-access

Go Travel Ultimate Memory Foam Pillow

For the man who is always traveling, a cushy neck pillow is a must-have. And if he already has one, it’s always good to have a back up since it’s so easy to misplace one while on the go. Bonus: This one comes with a clip and a storage bag.

Buy it: Macy’s, $35

AeroGarden

If he already has everything, why not give him a new hobby? You can grow fresh herbs, vegetables, salad greens, flowers and more in this countertop garden that’s LED-powered and easy to use.

Buy it: Amazon, $130