Mr. October, Megatron, Magic Johnson make up some of the best nicknames in sports
DK Metcalf was a little miffed Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told him he wasn't Megatron yet before the Seahawks victory over the Eagles. Metcalf made it clear he wanted to establish his own identity, but still used it as motivation. However, Megatron is a heck of a nickname and any comparison is a compliment. But was Calvin Johnson's the best sports nickname ever? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg, SI's Ben Pickman and "The Fantasy Exec" Corey Parson gave their choices.
