SI

Mr. October, Megatron, Magic Johnson make up some of the best nicknames in sports

DK Metcalf was a little miffed Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told him he wasn't Megatron yet before the Seahawks victory over the Eagles.

Robin Lundberg

DK Metcalf was a little miffed Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told him he wasn't Megatron yet before the Seahawks victory over the Eagles. Metcalf made it clear he wanted to establish his own identity, but still used it as motivation. However, Megatron is a heck of a nickname and any comparison is a compliment. But was Calvin Johnson's the best sports nickname ever? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg, SI's Ben Pickman and "The Fantasy Exec" Corey Parson gave their choices.

Published
Robin Lundberg

ROBIN LUNDBERG

Home/Extra Mustard