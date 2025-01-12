Jordan Spieth Sets Return Date to PGA Tour, Looking to 'Get Back Into a Rhythm'
Jordan Spieth’s return is set.
According to the Associated Press, the 31-year-old will tee it up later this month at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after left wrist surgery sidelined the three-time major champion for five months.
“I had some really bad habits for a long time,” Spieth told the AP. “Whether it was something that would have happened anyway or whether anything in my wrist was causing me to not be able to get into certain positions, I don’t have that issue now.
“Having to take three months off swinging forces you to come back and be wet concrete.”
First injuring his wrist in May 2023, he opted for surgery last August after a 2024 season in which he had three top-10s (all before the Masters) in 22 starts.
During the longest layoff of his career, Spieth couldn’t hit balls for 12 weeks and it was another month before he could play a full round.
He now has no pain, which he revealed last month during a SiriusXM interview, and feels the time off allowed him to reset after falling to No. 70 in the world rankings (he was 43rd when he went under the knife).
He plans to play three weeks in a row starting at Pebble Beach, where he won in 2017, before re-evaluating his schedule.
And he’s not necessarily looking to discover his old form immediately.
“I’m trying to look big picture,” Spieth said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on a hot start. I just want to get back into a rhythm. This is by far the longest I’ve gone between tournament rounds.”
But now healthy, he eventually wants to be the player that made him a household name and notch his first win since the 2022 RBC Heritage.
“I think the biggest goals for me, I want to feel like I step on the tee and I know I’m one of the best golfers in the world—I have no doubts about that when I step on the tee,” the 13-time Tour winner said. “I want things to be in place where I feel consistent enough to believe that day in and day out. It has to do with being on runs where you're finishing in the top 10, top 15 every week.
“I know that feeling,” he said. “That’s the feeling I want to get back to.”