Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Provides Four-Word Reaction to Matthew Judon Trade
The Atlanta Falcons acquired 31-year-old star pass rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots on Wednesday, ending a contract negotiation saga between the Patriots and Judon that lasted throughout training camp.
Judon, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, played just four games last season after tearing his biceps early in the season. However, in 2022, Judon recorded 15.5 sacks and proved that he's still a top pass rusher in the game.
First-year Falcons coach Raheem Morris knows what he's getting in Judon.
"He brings the juice," Morris said on Thursday morning. "We can't wait to get him out there on the grass."
The trade to the Falcons does not come with a new contract for Judon, who will play out the final season of his contract with Atlanta before the team and player both decide whether or not to commit long-term.
"You never know what these things can turn into but I know what we're getting," Morris said. "His reputation precedes himself."
For a defensively minded head coach like Morris, the Judon acquisition is certainly exciting and will only further add to the expectations for his first year as coach in Atlanta.