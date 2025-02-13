Watch Keyshawn Davis And Denys Berinchyk Nearly Brawl At Weigh-In
The fireworks nearly came early between Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk.
After a contentious build-up throughout the week, things reached their breaking point on Thursday. After both fighters made weight for the WBO lightweight title bout, Davis and Berinchyk had an intense but tame staredown compared to the two they had in the previous two days.
Things boiled over when Davis went in front of Berinchyk to flex to the crowd. Berinchyk then nearly shoved Davis off of the stage, which led to Davis going after Berinchyk. The two fighters had to be kept apart by security to avoid things escalating any further.
Both fighters weighed under the 135-pound limit. Davis weighed 134.2 pounds, while Berinchyk weighed 134.6 pounds.
Davis (12-0, 8 KOs), 25, is fighting for a world title for the first time in his career. Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs), 36, is making the first defense of his WBO title after winning the vacant belt by a split decision against Emanuel Navarrete on May 18.
For both fighters, Friday night is an opportunity to land the best win of their career. For Davis, he feels a win against Berinchyk would be just the beginning for his career.
MORE: Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez And Jake Paul Among Highest Paid Boxers In 2024
"It's mean lead a lot, man, but it's just only the beginning," Davis said after the weigh-in. "This is only my first world title. I got a lot of defenses. I got more weight classes I could touch. So this is just the beginning."
Davis and Berinchyk will clash on Friday at 9 p.m. ET at The Theater at Madison Square Garen in New York on ESPN.
