College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

We're six weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and with this Saturday's slate of games, 10 teams are in position to become bowl eligible.

There are three games on the docket with head-to-head matchups featuring teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including one in the SEC, a surprise exhibition in the Big 12, and an intriguing kickoff in the Pac-12.

Here's your look at the full slate of top 25 college football games on TV today.

Your look at the Week 6 college football schedule this weekend

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | Fox

Line: Michigan -22.5

FPI pick: Michigan 91.9%

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Line: Tennessee -3

FPI pick: LSU 58.3%

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | FS1

Line: TCU -6.5

FPI pick: TCU 67.3%

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | SECN

Line: Mississippi State -9.5

FPI pick: Mississippi State 75.7%

USF at No. 24 Cincinnati

Sat., Oct. 8 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Line: Cincinnati -27.5

FPI pick: Cincinnati 96.8%

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Line: Georgia -30

FPI pick: Georgia 93.9%

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Line: Oklahoma State -9.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma State 77.1%

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: Utah -3.5

FPI pick: Utah 68.9%

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | ABC

Line: Ohio State -27

FPI pick: Ohio State 88.7%

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | SECN

Line: Ole Miss -17

FPI pick: Ole Miss 89.6%

No. 21 Washington at Arizona State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: Washington -14

FPI pick: Washington 75.3%

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Line: Clemson -20.5

FPI pick: Clemson 93.7%

Washington State at No. 6 USC

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox

Line: USC -13

FPI pick: USC 87.4%

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN

Line: Kentucky -6.5

FPI pick: Kentucky 75.9%

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Line: Wake Forest -17

FPI pick: Wake Forest 84.7%

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Line: Notre Dame -3.5

FPI pick: Notre Dame 69.9%

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Line: Kansas State -2

FPI pick: Iowa State 55.3%

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama

Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | CBS

Line: Alabama -24.5

FPI pick: Alabama 96.2%

Florida State at No. 14 NC State

Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | ACCN

Line: NC State -3.5

FPI pick: NC State 60.5%

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona

Sat., Oct. 8 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12

Line: Oregon -13

FPI pick: Oregon 78.2%

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

