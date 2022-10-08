Skip to main content

College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Your look at the college football schedule with Week 6 games today around the top 25

We're six weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and with this Saturday's slate of games, 10 teams are in position to become bowl eligible.

There are three games on the docket with head-to-head matchups featuring teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including one in the SEC, a surprise exhibition in the Big 12, and an intriguing kickoff in the Pac-12.

College Football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Here's your look at the full slate of top 25 college football games on TV today.

College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings

Your look at the Week 6 college football schedule this weekend

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

No. 4 Michigan at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -22.5
FPI pick: Michigan 91.9%

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3
FPI pick: LSU 58.3%

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: TCU -6.5
FPI pick: TCU 67.3%

Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -9.5
FPI pick: Mississippi State 75.7%

USF at No. 24 Cincinnati
Sat., Oct. 8 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -27.5
FPI pick: Cincinnati 96.8%

Auburn at No. 2 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Georgia -30
FPI pick: Georgia 93.9%

Related: College football Week 6 picks against the spread

Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -9.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 77.1%

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -3.5
FPI pick: Utah 68.9%

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ohio State -27
FPI pick: Ohio State 88.7%

No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -17
FPI pick: Ole Miss 89.6%

No. 21 Washington at Arizona State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Washington -14
FPI pick: Washington 75.3%

No. 5 Clemson at Boston College
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -20.5
FPI pick: Clemson 93.7%

Washington State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: USC -13
FPI pick: USC 87.4%

South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Kentucky -6.5
FPI pick: Kentucky 75.9%

Army at No. 15 Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: Wake Forest -17
FPI pick: Wake Forest 84.7%

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -3.5
FPI pick: Notre Dame 69.9%

No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Kansas State -2
FPI pick: Iowa State 55.3%

Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -24.5
FPI pick: Alabama 96.2%

Florida State at No. 14 NC State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: NC State -3.5
FPI pick: NC State 60.5%

No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
Sat., Oct. 8 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Oregon -13
FPI pick: Oregon 78.2%

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

More from College Football HQ for the Week 6 schedule of games

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Clemson Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

By James Parks
oklahoma sooners college football large
News

Texas vs. Oklahoma preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks
Kansas Jayhawks college football team schedule, rankings
News

TCU vs. Kansas preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks
Alabama Crimson Tide college football team schedule, rankings
News

Alabama vs. Texas A&M preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks
Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings
News

Ohio State vs. Michigan State preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks
Florida State Seminoles college football team schedule, rankings
News

NC State vs. Florida State preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks
michigan wolverines football
News

Michigan vs. Indiana preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia, the No. 1 team in the final AP Top 25 rankings.
News

Georgia vs. Auburn preview, prediction: Week 6 college football picks

By James Parks