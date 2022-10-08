College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
We're six weeks into the 2022 college football schedule and with this Saturday's slate of games, 10 teams are in position to become bowl eligible.
There are three games on the docket with head-to-head matchups featuring teams in the AP top 25 rankings, including one in the SEC, a surprise exhibition in the Big 12, and an intriguing kickoff in the Pac-12.
College Football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
Here's your look at the full slate of top 25 college football games on TV today.
College football games today: Week 6 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook
No. 4 Michigan at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Line: Michigan -22.5
FPI pick: Michigan 91.9%
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Tennessee -3
FPI pick: LSU 58.3%
No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | FS1
Line: TCU -6.5
FPI pick: TCU 67.3%
Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Line: Mississippi State -9.5
FPI pick: Mississippi State 75.7%
USF at No. 24 Cincinnati
Sat., Oct. 8 | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Line: Cincinnati -27.5
FPI pick: Cincinnati 96.8%
Auburn at No. 2 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Line: Georgia -30
FPI pick: Georgia 93.9%
Related: College football Week 6 picks against the spread
Texas Tech at No. 7 Oklahoma State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Line: Oklahoma State -9.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma State 77.1%
No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 8 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: Utah -3.5
FPI pick: Utah 68.9%
No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | ABC
Line: Ohio State -27
FPI pick: Ohio State 88.7%
No. 9 Ole Miss at Vanderbilt
Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Line: Ole Miss -17
FPI pick: Ole Miss 89.6%
No. 21 Washington at Arizona State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Washington -14
FPI pick: Washington 75.3%
No. 5 Clemson at Boston College
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Line: Clemson -20.5
FPI pick: Clemson 93.7%
Washington State at No. 6 USC
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Fox
Line: USC -13
FPI pick: USC 87.4%
South Carolina at No. 13 Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Line: Kentucky -6.5
FPI pick: Kentucky 75.9%
Army at No. 15 Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Line: Wake Forest -17
FPI pick: Wake Forest 84.7%
No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Line: Notre Dame -3.5
FPI pick: Notre Dame 69.9%
No. 20 Kansas State at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Line: Kansas State -2
FPI pick: Iowa State 55.3%
Texas A&M at No. 1 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | CBS
Line: Alabama -24.5
FPI pick: Alabama 96.2%
Florida State at No. 14 NC State
Sat., Oct. 8 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Line: NC State -3.5
FPI pick: NC State 60.5%
No. 12 Oregon at Arizona
Sat., Oct. 8 | 9 p.m. | Pac-12
Line: Oregon -13
FPI pick: Oregon 78.2%
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
More from College Football HQ for the Week 6 schedule of games
AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6
Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games
College football Week 6 games you should watch
Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6
How to watch college football in the 2022 season
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Clemson
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Penn State
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kentucky
- NC State
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- TCU
- UCLA
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Syracuse
- Mississippi State
- Cincinnati
- LSU