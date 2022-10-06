Georgia vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Georgia vs. Auburn

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Auburn: Poor Bryan Harsin, it seems like he's about to get fired every week this season by a school that kind of didn't want him from the beginning, at least in some prominent quarters. One lucky field goal and an improbable fumble by Missouri are the only things keeping Auburn from a 3-game losing streak right now and there are hard times ahead in the always brutal SEC West schedule. There's a pretty good defensive front here that can make itself known, but the pass protection unit and quarterback combo could be in for a long day against Georgia's malevolent pursuit group at the line.

Georgia: After running through Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina like wildfire, suddenly the Bulldogs fell into neutral against Kent State and Missouri. They're still undefeated and a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff, but Kirby Smart needs to find the holes that opened up these last two weeks. Don't let the slip-ups fool you: Georgia can still put any of its receivers into space with ease and has the nation's 4th best scoring defense, allowing all of 10.8 points per game.

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

