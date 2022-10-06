Skip to main content

Georgia vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Auburn: Poor Bryan Harsin, it seems like he's about to get fired every week this season by a school that kind of didn't want him from the beginning, at least in some prominent quarters. One lucky field goal and an improbable fumble by Missouri are the only things keeping Auburn from a 3-game losing streak right now and there are hard times ahead in the always brutal SEC West schedule. There's a pretty good defensive front here that can make itself known, but the pass protection unit and quarterback combo could be in for a long day against Georgia's malevolent pursuit group at the line.

Georgia: After running through Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina like wildfire, suddenly the Bulldogs fell into neutral against Kent State and Missouri. They're still undefeated and a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff, but Kirby Smart needs to find the holes that opened up these last two weeks. Don't let the slip-ups fool you: Georgia can still put any of its receivers into space with ease and has the nation's 4th best scoring defense, allowing all of 10.8 points per game.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

