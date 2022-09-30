Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 5 college football schedule: Iowa State at Kansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Iowa State: After getting through 3 early non-conference games early, the Cyclones suffered a close, 7-point loss to Baylor to open Big 12 play and now go on the road against a suddenly rejuvenated Jayhawk team. Hunter Dekkers leads a decent offensive unit, passing for over 1,000 yards so far to go with 10 touchdown throws. 'Clones back Jirehl Brock is averaging around 5.5 yards per carry to balance things out.

Kansas: Perfect through 4 games for the first time since 2009, KU was this close to making the top 25 rankings. A loss here would keep it out, and though the oddsmakers predict just that, keep an eye on the Jayhawks offense: Jalon Daniels leads an efficient attack that is 7th nationally with 47.0 points per game and went over 500 yards in a win over Duke last week.

Iowa State vs. Kansas odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions by computer model

College football Week 5 expert picks, predictions

Week 5 college football games you should watch

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 5

AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 5 games

College football Week 5 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 5 college football odds, point spreads, betting lines

Related: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Clemson USC Kentucky Tennessee Oklahoma State NC State Penn State Utah Oregon Ole Miss Washington Baylor Texas A&M Oklahoma BYU Arkansas Minnesota Wake Forest Florida State Pittsburgh Kansas State

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook