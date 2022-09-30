Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Iowa State vs. Kansas college football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
Iowa State vs. Kansas football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN2 network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Iowa State: After getting through 3 early non-conference games early, the Cyclones suffered a close, 7-point loss to Baylor to open Big 12 play and now go on the road against a suddenly rejuvenated Jayhawk team. Hunter Dekkers leads a decent offensive unit, passing for over 1,000 yards so far to go with 10 touchdown throws. 'Clones back Jirehl Brock is averaging around 5.5 yards per carry to balance things out.
Kansas: Perfect through 4 games for the first time since 2009, KU was this close to making the top 25 rankings. A loss here would keep it out, and though the oddsmakers predict just that, keep an eye on the Jayhawks offense: Jalon Daniels leads an efficient attack that is 7th nationally with 47.0 points per game and went over 500 yards in a win over Duke last week.
