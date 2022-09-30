Iowa State vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Skip to main content

Iowa State vs. Kansas college football schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info

How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas on the Week 5 college football schedule
Iowa State vs. Kansas football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming info

Kansas Jayhawks college football team schedule, rankings

Week 5 college football schedule: Iowa State at Kansas

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 1

Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2 network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Iowa State: After getting through 3 early non-conference games early, the Cyclones suffered a close, 7-point loss to Baylor to open Big 12 play and now go on the road against a suddenly rejuvenated Jayhawk team. Hunter Dekkers leads a decent offensive unit, passing for over 1,000 yards so far to go with 10 touchdown throws. 'Clones back Jirehl Brock is averaging around 5.5 yards per carry to balance things out.

Kansas: Perfect through 4 games for the first time since 2009, KU was this close to making the top 25 rankings. A loss here would keep it out, and though the oddsmakers predict just that, keep an eye on the Jayhawks offense: Jalon Daniels leads an efficient attack that is 7th nationally with 47.0 points per game and went over 500 yards in a win over Duke last week.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Kentucky
  8. Tennessee
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. NC State
  11. Penn State
  12. Utah
  13. Oregon
  14. Ole Miss
  15. Washington
  16. Baylor
  17. Texas A&M
  18. Oklahoma
  19. BYU
  20. Arkansas
  21. Minnesota
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Florida State
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Kansas State

