Oklahoma vs. TCU schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming

Oklahoma vs. TCU college football schedule, how to watch, game time, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 1
Time: 12 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
No. 18 Oklahoma: Brent Venables' new defense took its first punch in the mouth last week when Kansas State ran all over the field in another upset over the Sooners. Now the unit lines up against one of college football's more balanced and consistent attack groups on the road in the Big 12. Good thing OU has Dillon Gabriel and his battery of skill threats to keep pace, aided by a backfield core good for 231.3 ypg, the 12th best nationally.
TCU: Sonny Dykes has the Horned Frogs perfect through 3 games so far, including a statement win at SMU, his old school, last weekend. TCU has given up just 4 touchdowns passing and boast a solid front seven combo, while quarterback Max Duggan is 3rd nationally hitting 77% of his passes and hasn't thrown an interception yet on the year.
