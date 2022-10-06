Skip to main content

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt on the Week 6 college football schedule
Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Ole Miss Rebels college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Vanderbilt: Lane Kiffin keeps telling his team that Vandy is a lot better than it used to be, and in a way he's right. The Commodores have already surpassed last year's win total by winning 3 games and have two interesting pieces at quarterback: AJ Swann, the freshman who started two straight games, and Mike Wright, both key to Vanderbilt averaging more than 34 points per game, and that's taking the 55-3 loss to Alabama into account, too.

No. 9 Ole Miss: Back in the top 10 this week after coming off a statement win at home over a ranked Kentucky, forcing two critical fumbles on defense and riding another strong rushing performance. Quinshon Judkins leads all freshmen nationally with 107 rushing yards per game and his 535 total are the most for an Ole Miss frosh through five games since 1976.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

