Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 4 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Vanderbilt: Lane Kiffin keeps telling his team that Vandy is a lot better than it used to be, and in a way he's right. The Commodores have already surpassed last year's win total by winning 3 games and have two interesting pieces at quarterback: AJ Swann, the freshman who started two straight games, and Mike Wright, both key to Vanderbilt averaging more than 34 points per game, and that's taking the 55-3 loss to Alabama into account, too.

No. 9 Ole Miss: Back in the top 10 this week after coming off a statement win at home over a ranked Kentucky, forcing two critical fumbles on defense and riding another strong rushing performance. Quinshon Judkins leads all freshmen nationally with 107 rushing yards per game and his 535 total are the most for an Ole Miss frosh through five games since 1976.

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook