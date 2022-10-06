Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 8
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
What you need to know
Texas: Winners of three out of five on the year, the Longhorns could get quarterback Quinn Ewers back for this game. If so, that would be a major development in its favor as it lines up against OU's struggling defense. Ewers is a potential phenom waiting to happen, and was easily picking apart Alabama's secondary before leaving that game with a shoulder injury. Add in Bijan Robinson, college football's best rusher, and the Longhorns could be trouble here.
Oklahoma: Suddenly sitting in the Big 12 basement after two ugly losses, to Kansas State and TCU, who tuned up the Sooner D with 96 combined points. The Frogs pasted this unit for almost 700 yards a week ago. Dillon Gabriel's status is up in the air now, too, after the quarterback took a nasty hit to the head last week. There's a gifted rushing attack here to help out the QB, but until OU can stop somebody, this season could look more like it did around Norman before Bob Stoops showed up.
