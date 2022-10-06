Skip to main content

Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma on the Week 6 college football schedule

Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: Texas vs. Oklahoma

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Texas: Winners of three out of five on the year, the Longhorns could get quarterback Quinn Ewers back for this game. If so, that would be a major development in its favor as it lines up against OU's struggling defense. Ewers is a potential phenom waiting to happen, and was easily picking apart Alabama's secondary before leaving that game with a shoulder injury. Add in Bijan Robinson, college football's best rusher, and the Longhorns could be trouble here.

Oklahoma: Suddenly sitting in the Big 12 basement after two ugly losses, to Kansas State and TCU, who tuned up the Sooner D with 96 combined points. The Frogs pasted this unit for almost 700 yards a week ago. Dillon Gabriel's status is up in the air now, too, after the quarterback took a nasty hit to the head last week. There's a gifted rushing attack here to help out the QB, but until OU can stop somebody, this season could look more like it did around Norman before Bob Stoops showed up.

More from College Football HQ from Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas vs. Oklahoma picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
kj jefferson arkansas
Schedules

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
TCU Horned Frogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

TCU vs. Kansas schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

LSU vs. Tennessee schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan Wolverines college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Michigan vs. Indiana schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football schedule: Top Week 6 games you should watch

By James Parks
Scenes before a college football game between teams in the Top 25 rankings in the SEC.
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks