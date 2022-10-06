Skip to main content

Washington vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

How to watch Washington vs. Arizona State on the Week 6 college football schedule
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Washington vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Washington Huskies college football team schedule, rankings

Week 6 college football schedule: Washington vs. Arizona State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 1 p.m. Pacific

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Arizona State: A program still mired in chaos weeks after firing head coach Herm Edwards and facing an ongoing NCAA investigation, the Sun Devils have one win in five tries, with losses to three ranked teams, and an 0-2 mark in Pac-12 play. But watch how quarterback Emory Jones can extend plays; he kept this offense up with USC in the first half last week, and now he goes against a UW secondary that faltered against UCLA in its last outing.

No. 21 Washington. That secondary should bode better against ASU's skill pieces, while the Huskies' 3rd ranked passing offense goes to work against the Sun Devils. Washington nearly pulled off the comeback at UCLA last week thanks to its skill moving the ball in the air: Michael Penix leads college football with 1,733 yards and has 16 scores to just 3 picks, plus four different receivers who had a 100 yard game this season.

More from College Football HQ from Washington vs. Arizona State

Washington vs. Arizona State picks, prediction: Week 6 odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

How to watch college football in the 2022 season

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. USC
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Utah
  12. Oregon
  13. Kentucky
  14. NC State
  15. Wake Forest
  16. BYU
  17. TCU
  18. UCLA
  19. Kansas
  20. Kansas State
  21. Washington
  22. Syracuse
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Cincinnati
  25. LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Washington Huskies college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Washington vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Ole Miss Rebels college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Michigan State Spartans college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Ohio State vs. Michigan State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
News

LSU vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction for Week 6 game

By James Parks
UCLA Bruins college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Utah vs. UCLA schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Georgia vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Oklahoma Sooners college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Texas vs. Oklahoma schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks