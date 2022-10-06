Washington vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 6 college football schedule: Washington vs. Arizona State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 8

Time: 1 p.m. Pacific

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Arizona State: A program still mired in chaos weeks after firing head coach Herm Edwards and facing an ongoing NCAA investigation, the Sun Devils have one win in five tries, with losses to three ranked teams, and an 0-2 mark in Pac-12 play. But watch how quarterback Emory Jones can extend plays; he kept this offense up with USC in the first half last week, and now he goes against a UW secondary that faltered against UCLA in its last outing.

No. 21 Washington. That secondary should bode better against ASU's skill pieces, while the Huskies' 3rd ranked passing offense goes to work against the Sun Devils. Washington nearly pulled off the comeback at UCLA last week thanks to its skill moving the ball in the air: Michael Penix leads college football with 1,733 yards and has 16 scores to just 3 picks, plus four different receivers who had a 100 yard game this season.

Washington vs. Arizona State picks, prediction: Week 6 odds, spread, lines

AP top 25 poll: Alabama overtakes Georgia in college football rankings

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6

Odds, point spreads, betting lines for college football's top games

College football Week 6 games you should watch

Week 6 college football expert picks, predictions

College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 for Week 6

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Michigan

Clemson USC Oklahoma State Tennessee Ole Miss Penn State Utah Oregon Kentucky NC State Wake Forest BYU TCU UCLA Kansas Kansas State Washington Syracuse Mississippi State Cincinnati LSU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook