How much Arch Manning was paid to promote College Football 25, per report
Texas quarterback Arch Manning apparently earned some serious coin to promote EA Sports' College Football 25 after his big announcement that he'll appear in the game after all.
Manning was paid a figure between $50,000 and $60,000 by Electronic Arts to promote CFB 25 after revealing he'll appear in the video game, according to a report from On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Originally, it was reported the Longhorns' redshirt freshman signal caller would decline to make an appearance in the game, instead hoping to put his focus on playing football on the field.
But his announcement this week proved that he reversed course, creating a video featuring himself and his uncle, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning to advertise the game.
"I'm IN the game," Manning said in an X post attached to the video.
In addition to his reported payment to promote the game, Manning will receive $600 and a copy of the game as part of the NIL deals EA Sports has arranged with players.
EA Sports College Football 25 Rankings Week
Electronic Arts debuted its Rankings Week with atop 25 poll of the toughest stadiums to play in college football, something that certainly got people talking ahead of CFB 25's July 19 release.
Then, it was a release of the best offenses in the game, and following that, a prediction of the best defenses.
Then, as the grand finale, EA Sports unveiled its top 25 rankings for the best overall teams. And with each reveal, fans furiously debated and dismissed many of the selections that were made.
