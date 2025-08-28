Best uniform combinations in Week 1 of 2025 college football season
Week 0 of the college football season has come and gone. On Thursday night, fans will be delighted to see a nice lineup of games for Week 1.
There are plenty of must-see games this week, but there are also some can't miss uniforms that are taking the field.
RELATED: ESPN’s studio coverage gets a fresh twist for college football season
Here are the best uniform combinations of Week 1.
Marshall Thundering Herd
Marshall's uniform announcement for Week 1 may have been the best in all of college football. Using graphics from the popular EA Sports College Football video game franchise, the Thundering Herd revealed the perfect uniform combination to start the season.
Cincinnati Bearcats
The Cincinnati Bearcats have a monster opening game on Thursday night against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The game will take place in the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, and the Bearcats will be rocking elite red helmets for the big game.
RELATED: Rick Neuheisel predicts top-10 college football upset on Saturday
NC State Wolfpack
North Carolina State will also have an elite helmet look when they take the field against East Carolina in Week 1. Never turn your back on the Wolfpack. Hopefully, you know the rest.
RELATED: David Pollack issues blunt reality check to Brian Kelly ahead of Clemson game
Oregon Ducks
Oregon has long been the king of uniforms, and it appears things will stay that way this season. The Oakland Athletics, well, used to be Oakland, look for Week 1 is a home run.
Read more from College Football HQ
Texas QB Arch Manning joins forces with leading eyewear brand in NIL deal
Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs, Cade Klubnik, Bryce Underwood team up in NIL campaign
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt headline new NIL campaign
Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's latest NIL deal reimagines rolling Toomer’s Corner