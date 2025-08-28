Ohio State legend warns against Arch Manning hype before 2025 season
College football fans were treated to a great game to kick off the start of the season last week when the Iowa State Cyclones took down the Kansas State Wildcats in a Top 25 meeting.
This weekend, fans are getting another treat as the Texas Longhorns are traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to meet the Ohio State Buckeyes.
It will be the reigning national champions taking on one of the biggest stories in all of college football, as Arch Manning will make his first start as the Longhorns quarterback.
RELATED: College football expansion: SEC, Big Ten eyeing North Carolina, Virginia, per insider
Manning taking over the offense in Austin has been a long time coming, and many are already saying he will be the cream of the crop by the time this season ends. However, former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones wants fans to pump the brakes a little bit.
During a recent episode of "THE SCRIPT: A Podcast on THE Ohio State Buckeyes", Jones said he would like to see Manning be dominant at a consistent level before handing him the crown of king of college football.
This will be a massive showdown that could have playoff implications by the end of the year. Texas' season was ended last year in the College Football Playoff at the hands of these Buckeyes.
RELATED: Ohio State, Florida, Georgia athletes are well-fed in new NIL campaign
Expect fireworks on Saturday. Well, fireworks that can be seen at noon.
Read more from College Football HQ
Texas QB Arch Manning joins forces with leading eyewear brand in NIL deal
Jeremiyah Love, Caleb Downs, Cade Klubnik, Bryce Underwood team up in NIL campaign
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt headline new NIL campaign
Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's latest NIL deal reimagines rolling Toomer’s Corner