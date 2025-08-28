College Football HQ

Ohio State legend warns against Arch Manning hype before 2025 season

One Ohio State Buckeyes legend wants the hype train surrounding quarterback Arch Manning to slow down before his 2025 debut.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones watches warm-ups before the start of the National Championship.
Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones watches warm-ups before the start of the National Championship. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

College football fans were treated to a great game to kick off the start of the season last week when the Iowa State Cyclones took down the Kansas State Wildcats in a Top 25 meeting.

This weekend, fans are getting another treat as the Texas Longhorns are traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to meet the Ohio State Buckeyes.

It will be the reigning national champions taking on one of the biggest stories in all of college football, as Arch Manning will make his first start as the Longhorns quarterback.

Manning taking over the offense in Austin has been a long time coming, and many are already saying he will be the cream of the crop by the time this season ends. However, former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones wants fans to pump the brakes a little bit.

Coach Urban Meyer gives quarterback Cardale Jones a pat on the head after Ohio State crushed Wisconsin 59-0.
Coach Urban Meyer gives quarterback Cardale Jones a pat on the head after Ohio State crushed Wisconsin 59-0. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

During a recent episode of "THE SCRIPT: A Podcast on THE Ohio State Buckeyes", Jones said he would like to see Manning be dominant at a consistent level before handing him the crown of king of college football.

This will be a massive showdown that could have playoff implications by the end of the year. Texas' season was ended last year in the College Football Playoff at the hands of these Buckeyes.

Expect fireworks on Saturday. Well, fireworks that can be seen at noon.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning listens to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Texas quarterback Arch Manning listens to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

