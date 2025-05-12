Shedeur Sanders sends message to critics at first Browns football camp
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders says he’s not focused on negative talk around him after his fall in the NFL Draft, stressing that his first rookie minicamp is not about proving his doubters wrong.
“Thank you for saying that, because my job here isn’t to prove people wrong. I’m proving myself right,” Sanders said.
“I fully believe it. What those people say, that’s just their opinions. I don’t truly care. They don’t really live in my mental space about that type of stuff. It really doesn’t do anything for me.”
Several mock drafts had projected Sanders could wind up in New Orleans high in the first round, but those predictions quickly derailed as the quarterback went without being called for 143 straight picks before going to Cleveland as the No. 144 overall selection.
That pre-draft process was marked by the odd anonymous source taking issue with Sanders, either in how he presented himself to them, or in how he handled himself on the field.
“The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life,” an anonymous NFL assistant said.
They added: “He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates... But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”
“Arrogant” and “brash” were the two words apparently used to describe the Colorado quarterback during the interview process, claims that aroused considerable debate and got some serious traction before the draft.
That was despite Sanders earning high praise from scouts after a banner 2024 season when he led college football by completing more than 74 percent of his passes.
The quarterback also set school records for passing yards, completions, attempts, touchdowns, completion percentage, and passer rating in his career.
Finally, the Browns called Sanders’ name in the fifth round of the draft.
“I think what happened was I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns and that’s why they were able to pick me,” Sanders said after he was drafted.
“Anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now. This is my focus.”
