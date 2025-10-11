College GameDay picks Texas-Oklahoma, Alabama-Missouri games
Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN’s flagship college football program pitched its tent in in the Pacific Northwest, as Oregon welcomes Indiana to help kick off an active slate of Week 7 games today, and now the crew has locked in their predictions for the top matchups.
College GameDay was joined by Oregon women’s basketball legend Sabrina Ionescu, a four-time WNBA All-Star Selection and Olympic gold medalist with the U.S. national team, to get a preview of college football’s best games this weekend.
Saturday brings us three games with ranked teams on both sides of the field, including the Ducks and Hoosiers squaring off in a battle of undefeated, top 10 foes.
Ohio State also hits the road to defend its No. 1 ranking and undefeated record against a one-loss Illinois team looking to avoid a second, and Alabama walks into a third-straight challenge against a ranked conference rival opposite undefeated Missouri.
Texas and Oklahoma renew their rivalry as the Red River Shootout gets underway from the Cotton Bowl, with big questions at the quarterback position for both teams but for very different reasons, and the preseason No. 1 but now unranked Longhorns hoping to prove their season isn’t a lost cause.
Let’s turn to the guys, and gal, from ESPN’s College GameDay to get a look at their final predictions for college football’s most consequential games today.
College GameDay Week 7 game predictions
Joined by guest picker hoops great Sabrina Ionescu, here is what Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, and Kirk Herbstreit are picking today...
Kansas at Texas Tech: A unanimous decision for Texas Tech to win and cover a big 14.5 point spread against the insurgent, upset-minded Jayhawks.
BYU at Arizona: Likewise for the 18th-ranked Cougars to avoid the upset on the road against the Wildcats and stay undefeated in this tight Big 12 race.
Arizona State at Utah: While the Sun Devils may be ranked here going on the road, the GameDay hosts are riding with the Utes, although Sabrina went with Arizona State.
Florida at Texas A&M: Desmond Howard likes the upset, picking the Gators to make it two straight against the Lone Star State, while the others like the Aggies to take advantage of that home field edge and stay undefeated.
Oklahoma vs. Texas: Nick Saban and Pat McAfee like the Sooners’ defense to dominate in the Red River Shootout, but Desmond and Sabrina are taking the Longhorns.
Alabama at Missouri: Roll Tide over Mizzou, according to almost everyone on College GameDay despite going on the road against a third-straight ranked SEC opponent, with Kirk Herbstreit siding with the Tigers in the upset.
Ohio State at Illinois: Oregon alum Sabrina won’t pick the Buckeyes to beat anyone, but the others like the reigning national champs to stay undefeated at No. 1.
Michigan at USC: Sabrina thinks the Trojans will take down Michigan and that powerful run game at home, but the College GameDay regulars expect the Wolverines to hand Southern Cal a second-straight loss.
Indiana at Oregon: Almost everyone on College GameDay is going with the Ducks to stay undefeated and hold off the upset-minded Hoosiers. With the exception of Pat McAfee, who stunned the crowd in Eugene by taking Indiana to hand the Ducks their first loss at Autzen since 2022.
--
College Football HQ picks
Our Week 7 predictions against the spread
Week 7 games you should be watching today
Michigan vs. USC from the Coliseum
Georgia vs. Auburn in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry
Red River Shootout: Texas vs. Oklahoma 2025
Alabama at Missouri: Ranked SEC clash
No. 1 Ohio State at Illinois in a Big Ten test
Oregon vs. Indiana in battle of B1G undefeated rivals
Florida looks to give Texas A&M its first loss
--
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (40)
- Miami (21)
- Oregon (5)
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Memphis
- USF
- Florida State
--