EA Sports College Football 25 player rankings: Which teams are most represented
EA Sports College Football 25 revealed its player rankings as we count down to the release of the video game this month, and there were some surprises among the top 100 players.
Notably, no players received the best possible score of 99, and the quarterback position in particular was somewhat underwhelming, with the top-ranked signal caller posting a 93 mark.
EA Sports College Football 25 player rankings
1. Will Johnson. The Michigan cornerback received a 96 overall grade.
2. Will Campbell. Same for the LSU offensive tackle, who came out at 96.
3. Ollie Gordon II. Oklahoma State's star back is 96 overall.
4. James Pearce, Jr. Tennessee's edge rusher came out at 95.
5. Caleb Downs. All-American safety who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama, 95.
6. Travis Hunter. Colorado's two-way star received a 95 grade.
7. Malaki Starks. Georgia's safety received a 95 grade.
8. Mason Graham. Michigan defensive tackle posted a 95 mark.
9. Quinshon Judkins. Former SEC rushing champ who transferred to Ohio State.
10. Tate Ratledge. The Georgia right guard protecting Carson Beck this year.
11. Luther Burden. Missouri's star receiver got a 94 grade.
12. Benjamin Morrison. Notre Dame's star cornerback received a 94.
13. Kelvin Banks. Texas offensive tackle is the Longhorns' highest-ranked player.
14. Tetairoa McMillan. One half of Arizona's superb air attack, the WR got a 94.
15. Barrett Carter. A big piece of Clemson's defense, the linebacker was a 94.
16. Jay Higgins. Iowa's tough middle linebacker returns this season.
17. Shedeur Sanders. The highest-ranked quarterback and Colorado star, got a 93.
18. Carson Beck. Georgia's efficient signal caller cracked the top 25 rankings.
19. Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State's top returning receiver got a 93 grade.
20. Mykel Williams. Georgia's outside linebacker anchored a tough front seven.
21. Deone Walker. Kentucky's junior defensive tackle is the school's highest-ranked player.
22. Omarion Hampton. A point of stability on UNC's offense, the tailback scored a 93 grade.
23. TreVeyon Henderson. Ohio State's leading returning back got a 93 grade.
24. Aireonte Ersery. Minnesota's blind side tackle is the Gophers' top-ranked player.
25. Jaydn Ott. California's tailback posted over 1,300 yards and 12 TDs a year ago.
Which teams had the most players?
Ohio State leads the way with eight selections in EA Sports' top-100 player rankings. In addition to the four aforementioned stars, Buckeyes front seven defenders Jack Sawyer (No. 29) and Tyleik Williams (No. 54) were mentioned, as were guard Donovan Jackson (46) and corner Denzel Burke (51).
SEC rivals Georgia and Alabama placed second with each school having six players selected. Center Parker Brailsford was the Crimson Tide's highest-ranked player at No. 32 with a 92 overall grade, and quarterback Jalen Milroe was No. 71 overall with a 90 grade.
Big Ten powers Michigan and Oregon were tied for third-place with five players taken each. Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was his team's highest-ranked player at No. 30 overall with a 92 grade, and two his receivers earned spots: Tez Johnson (No. 59, 91), and Evan Stewart (No. 85, 90).
Wolverines tailback Donovan Edwards, one of three players to appear on the CFB 25 cover, placed No. 49 in the player rankings and earned a 91 grade.
Four players each: LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa
Three players each: Ole Miss, Penn State, Kansas, Miami, Arizona
Two players each: Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Clemson, Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Liberty
One player each: Texas A&M, USC, Tennessee, Florida State, West Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas, Colorado State, Syracuse, Purdue, UCF, Texas Tech, Virginia, Boise State, SMU, Old Dominion, Cal, Jacksonville State
You can see EA Sports' College Football 25 full rankings here
EA Sports College Football 25 Rankings Week
Electronic Arts debuted its Rankings Week with atop 25 poll of the toughest stadiums to play in college football, something that certainly got people talking ahead of CFB 25's July 19 release.
Then, it was a release of the best offenses in the game, and following that, a prediction of the best defenses.
Then, as the grand finale, EA Sports unveiled its top 25 rankings for the best overall teams. And with each reveal, fans furiously debated and dismissed many of the selections that were made.
-
