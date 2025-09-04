Heisman Trophy index: who kicks off Week 2 at No.1?
Now that Week 1 is behind us, where do the Heisman contenders rank? While some big names came to play, a few hurt their candidacy with subpar efforts (we’re looking at you Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik).
So, as we look ahead to Week 2, here’s a few contenders to keep an eye on.
Honorable mentions:
Joey Aguilar (QB, Tennessee)
Although being in the starting lineup was improbable before Nico Iamaleava's transfer, Aguilar is making the best of this opportunity in front of him.
The No. 22 Volunteers handled Syracuse in one of the Aflac Kickoff games. Aguilar's debut for Tennessee saw him go 16 for 28 for 247 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He also added 34 yards on the ground, boosted by a 25-yard scamper.
He could be seeing another Heisman Trophy in two weeks, as Gunner Stockton and No. 5 Georgia come to town September 13.
Jonah Coleman (RB, Washington)
Coleman showed he could carry the Huskies to success with his Week 1 performance. He posted 177 rushing yards and two scores, as well as a 22-yard catch, putting him just a yard shy of 200 yards from scrimmage in Washington's win over Colorado State.
The former Arizona and now Washington RB has been productive in his career. He's posted back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 scrimmage yards, and he rushed for 10 touchdowns in 2024.
If Coleman is able to keep this type of play going in this now Big 10 schedule, he won't have the same detractors Ashton Jeanty got lost fall for playing in the Mountain West.
Jalon Daniels (QB, Kansas)
Daniels is a wily vet now here in his sixth season at with the Jayhawks. He seems to be making the best of it, putting up huge numbers in his first two games of the year.
Although he's played Fresno State and Wagner in Week 0 and 1, respectively, Daniels has posted a seven-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio, on an 80 percent completion rate and a 212.0 passer rating.
We'll see if Daniels can keep this pace going, especially with a visit to Missouri next on the slate.
5) Gunner Stockton (QB, Georgia)
Now that Carson Beck has moved on to Miami, Stockton can steer the Georgia ship. Taking advantage of a matchup with a group of five opponent in Marshall, Stockton lit the Thundering Herd up.
He totaled 263 yards of total offense (190 passing, 73 rushing) and four scores (two passing, two rushing). Overall, it was an exceptional performance, as he posted a QBR of 99.1.
Stockton's stock can keep rising if he's able to lift the No. 4 Bulldogs through their SEC schedule. Georgia kicks off its SEC slate September 13 when it visits No. 24 Tennessee.
4) Tommy Castellanos (QB, Florida State)
One of the most exciting quarterbacks in all of college football, Castellanos turned heads with his efforts in an upset win for his unranked Florida State team over No. 8 Alabama.
Castellanos was clean through the air —9 for 14, 152 passing yards — but it was his legs that stood out. He led the Seminoles in rushing yards with 78 and a score.
If the next few weeks go like they did in Week 1, that will set Castellanos up for a potential Heisman-earning moment against No. 10 Miami on October 4.
3) Carson Beck (QB, Miami)
One of the QBs who actually came to play in his ranked matchup was Beck. His now No. 5 Hurricanes were able to outlast now No. 9 Notre Dame for their first win of the year.
He was efficient and effective, going 20 for 31 with 205 passing yards and two TDs. He may not be Cam Ward, but the way he played against the Irish should give Miami a chance to win every week in the ACC.
Beck should be able to put up some more numbers with games against Bethune and South Florida next up. That will set him up for a pivotal in-state matchup with No. 13 Florida.
2) Sam Leavitt (QB, Arizona State)
Leavitt didn't have stiff competition with the No. 12 Sun Devils taking on Northern Arizona. And he did put up a ton of numbers, with 330 yards of total offense (257 passing yards, 73 rushing) and four scores (two passing and rushing each).
What Leavitt will need to improve is a level of consistency. Not only did he throw a pick in the win, he also only posted a QBR of 50.5.
But he is still ranked so highly because he should be able to put up stats like these all season. Let's see if he can keep it going as ASU visits an SEC opponent in Mississippi State this weekend.
1) Garrett Nussmeier (QB, LSU)
Being projected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Nussmeier looked every bit the part in Saturday's season opener against now No. 8 Clemson. And while his numbers weren't gaudy (28 for 38, 230 passing yards, one TD), it was his impact in what could be a potential playoff matchup down the line.
Nussmeier really made some impressive throws throughout as well. His best throw of the night may have been the one that didn’t count. He found Barrion Brown on a fade route that was ruled incomplete but to most observers, it looked like it should have been his second TD of the game.
Nussmeier’s efforts have him atop the Heisman odds now here in Week 2, according to BetMGM. And if he’s able to wade through the SEC waters, he could be joining the likes of Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as Tigers’ QB royalty in the Heisman club.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.