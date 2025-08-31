Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel Speaks Following Win Over Syracuse
Tennessee football leave week 1 as a winner as the Vols defeated Syracuse 45 to 26.
Head coach Josh Heupel met with the media following the game, and here are some of the highlights of what he had to say.
Josh Heupel's opening statements
"First of all, I just want to thank everybody here at AFLAC. (A) tremendous opportunity for us to come down here and play, and everybody associated with the Peach Bowl. Gary Stoken and his entire staff do a great job all year long, too. And (I) appreciate everybody. Great venue. Appreciate our fans coming out the way that they did. (At) the end of the day, it was great to get a win today. Good star. A lot of positives, a lot of things that we're going to have to clean up as well, but proud of the way that our guys came out and competed for the most part. Some of the game one issues that can show up, just substitution, those types of things. I though in all three phases handled that pretty well," Heupel said.
Reflection on Joey Aguilar's debut
"He is who he was on the practice field," Heupel quickly noted.
"(He's) just very even keel and composed. I thought that he handled the operation extremely well in the football game, ya know, just very steady. That's a testament to who he is. That's who he is as a person, and he certainly handled that way today too. So, it's a really good start for him. A guy that's come in and, you know, three and a half months, whatever it might be, and you know, to be able to learn, grasp, and play the way he did today. It's a testament to his work."
Third down conversions
"Yeah, I thought the third down conversions early in the football game were a big part of, you know, how the game was played out in the second half, and you know, from him (Joey Aguilar) being decisive, decision making and accurate with the throw, to our guys executing up front and, on the perimeter. You know first ball game, that was a real positive early in the football game," Heupel explained.
Young freshmen answering the call
"Yeah, young guys that didn't have time to be young. Certainly, in this one, you're playing a really good opponent. I thought biggest testament to them is, you know, nobody had any hesitation of playing those guys. You look at guys on Special teams, offense, defense that, uh, you know, got their first action maybe as a true freshman or first time starting. I thought they handled themselves extremely well throughout the course of the football game and made adjustments throughout as well, Heupel said.
Check out the full presser below. Video provided by VolQuest at On3.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters