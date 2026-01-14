Five transfers most likely to impact the College Football Playoff race in 2026

There are still some dominoes to tumble yet in the college football transfer portal, but most of the big names have settled at new schools by now as rebuilt rosters take shape.

Countless transfers will make a big impact in 2026, but a few will truly transform the College Football Playoff race.

Here are five that should leave their mark in a major way.

Cam Coleman had 56 catches for 708 yards and 5 TDs last season for Auburn despite the Tigers' collective offensive struggles. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. WR Cam Coleman at Texas

Just imagine if Cam Coleman played in any offense but Auburn's last season, with a better quarterback than Jackson Arnold trying to get him the ball.

Well, it's not a hypothetical now.

Coleman entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Tigers and chose Texas after also visiting Alabama, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The latter three were playoff teams this year, but the addition of Coleman and others just might make Texas a top national championship contender in 2026.

Look past Coleman's raw stats, which were impressive, 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 TDs over two seasons, and consider the context that he did that in an offense that ranked tied for 99th this past season in passing at just 197.1 yards per game. With 56 catches for 708 yards and 5 TDs, Coleman had nearly half of Auburns' 11 TD receptions.

Or just watch the highlights.

There's a reason Coleman was a five-star recruit ranked No. 3 overall prospect (at any position) in the 2024 class and No. 2 in On3's transfer portal rankings.

Now, he gets to play with quarterback Arch Manning, who finished this past season on a tear and is primed to be a top Heisman Trophy candidate in 2026.

Texas narrowly missed the playoffs due to a bad mid-season loss at Florida, while Manning was still finding himself in his first year as a starter.

The Longhorns have made major upgrades on the offensive side through the transfer portal to support him, including running backs Hollywood Smothers (from NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State), but Coleman is a true difference-maker who can elevate that unit to elite status.

Josh Hoover passed for 9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in his time at TCU and has now transferred to Indiana. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2. QB Josh Hoover at Indiana

Yes, this is a special Indiana team having a special season that it may never match again, but betting against Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti seems a perilous proposition.

The Hoosiers have reloaded through the transfer portal and could well be right back in the playoff chase again in 2026, and if that happens, a big part of it will be the addition of TCU transfer Josh Hoover at quarterback.

While Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza hasn't publicly addressed his NFL draft plans (he has another year of eligibility), the fact that Cignetti and the Hoosiers brought in Hoover signals that there's no doubt Mendoza will be moving on to the next level.

And to replace him, Indiana got about the most experienced and prolific passer available on the transfer market.

Hoover took over as TCU's starter midway through his redshirt-freshman season in 2023 and went on to pass for 9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions (plus 8 rushing TDs) in his time with the Horned Frogs.

He set TCU's single-season passing record in 2024 with 3,949 yards and followed up this past season with 3,472 yards for 29 TDs and 13 INTs.

Indiana has their new QB1 for this fall in Josh Hoover.



7,421 passing yards & 56TDs the past two seasons at TCU. Obviously one of the top QBs in the portal.



Can air it out downfield with the best of them. With Marsh, Becker, etc. it’ll be fun.

pic.twitter.com/ebNE3rst8t — Garrett Armbrust (@4thandsaturday) January 4, 2026

The one criticism of Hoover's game is that he'll take chances with the ball, but his downfield playmaking ability is also what makes him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. If he tightens up some of that decision-making and embraces the efficient style Mendoza played with at Indiana, he could be in line for a career-best season overall in 2026.

Cignetti has had two transfer quarterbacks in his two years with the Hoosiers, and both had their best seasons with him.

Kurtis Rourke transferred in from Ohio University out of the MAC and completed a career-best 69.4% of his passes, up from 63.5% the previous season, for 3,042 yards, a career-high 29 TDs and just 5 INTs for Indiana in 2024.

Mendoza transferred in from Cal, where he had never thrown for more than 16 TDs in a season while starting most of two years for the Bears. In his lone season at Indiana, he's completed 73% of his passes (up from 68.7%) for 3,349 yards, 41 TDs and just 6 picks and might now be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft.

Indiana and Cignetti should help Hoover's draft stock as well, but the veteran quarterback -- along with other big transfer additions like WRs Nick Marsh (from Michigan State) and Shazz Preston (Tulane), RB Turbo Richard (Boston College), CB A.J. Harris (Penn State) and EDGE Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State) -- also gives the Hoosiers a chance to make another run at the playoffs next year.

Texas Tech upgraded at quarterback with the addition of Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

3. QB Brendan Sorsby at Texas Tech

For much of the season, it felt like Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby was one of the most underrated players in college football.

But he certainly wasn't undervalued in the transfer portal.

Texas Tech reportedly gave Sorsby in the range of $5 million, per ESPN's Pete Thamel, to sign and then paid for prominent advertising in Times Square in New York City to promote his addition to the roster.

Transfer QB Brendan Sorsby is welcomed to Texas Tech with a giant billboard in Times Square 🔥🍎🗽



(Via @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT) pic.twitter.com/CgiK1OYd3v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 6, 2026

What a time to be alive.

It's no surprise the Red Raiders would break the bank to find a quarterback, though. Three-year starter Behren Morton was out of eligibility, but more to the point, Morton's struggles in Texas Tech's 23-0 CFP quarterfinals loss to Oregon, in which he passed for just 137 yards, 0 TDs and 2 INTs, exposed the weakness of the loaded roster.

Sorsby actually started out at Indiana and transferred to Cincinnati during the coaching change that brought Cignetti to Bloomington, and one has to wonder what regrets he has about that move.

But nonetheless, he established himself as one of the Big 12's top players in two seasons with the Bearcats, passing for a combined 5,613 yards, 45 TDs and 12 INTs with 1,027 rushing yards and 18 TDs in that time.

Sorsby had a career-best year in 2025, totaling 2,800 passing yards with an elite ratio of 27 TDs to just 5 INTs and a career-high 580 rushing yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 9 TDs.

I wonder who people are going to compare Brendan Sorsby to when he does some of this stuff in a Texas Tech uniform pic.twitter.com/r9P619vPdu — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) January 9, 2026

He'll have plenty of help in Lubbock, as Texas Tech sits No. 1 in On3's transfer portal rankings with 18 additions while reloading after its CFP breakthrough. Despite losing a ton of star power on the defensive side, the Red Raiders should be among the favorites in the Big 12 again next year -- with Sorsby providing a nice upgrade at the most important of all positions.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt led Arizona State to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and will now look to do the same for LSU. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. QB Sam Leavitt to LSU

Sure, LSU was 7-6 this past season and nowhere close to the CFP picture, but a lot has changed since then.

Lane Kiffin bolted Ole Miss before its playoff run because he believed LSU gave him a better chance overall at chasing national championships, and given the absolute circus that move became, the expectations and pressure will be immediate for Kiffin in Year 1 in Baton Rouge.

One of his top priorities was finding a quarterback to lead his perennially prolific offense, and it's going to be Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt may not be the best raw talent on this list, but he's a talented quarterback and proven leader who led the Sun Devils to the playoffs in 2024, one of the biggest surprise teams of that season.

After playing in four games as a true freshman at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to Arizona State and broke out as a redshirt-freshman in 2024 with 2,885 passing yards, 24 TDs and 6 INTs, plus 443 rushing yards and 5 TDs while leading the Sun Devils to 11 wins, the Big 12 title and the CFP.

His 2025 season was marred by a season-ending foot injury as he passed for 1,628 yards, 10 TDs and 3 INTs with 306 rushing yards and 5 scores in just seven games.

He's now the face of LSU's rebuild as the Tigers have landed 24 transfers as of Wednesday morning. It's too early to project just how quickly Kiffin can get the Tigers into national contention, but again, the expectations in Baton Rouge will be immediate, and if that's going to happen in 2026, it will be in part because of Leavitt delivering in a big way.

And if it works out that way, it wouldn't be the first time LSU has cashed in big on a former Arizona State QB.

A Sun Devil star QB transfers to LSU.



It's a story we've seen before.



It worked out well for Jayden Daniels.



Will Sam Leavitt find the same fame and fortune?@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Of7EnfdSMX — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) January 13, 2026

5. QB Dylan Raiola to Oregon

This one comes with an asterisk for the moment, as Wednesday is the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft and as of noon ET, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had not yet done so despite being projected as a high first-round pick.

Even with Moore's NFL decision unsettled, Oregon landed a commitment from high-profile QB transfer Dylan Raiola, which would seem to indicate the former five-star prospect and two-year starter for Nebraska expects Moore to move on to the next level.

Assuming that happens, Raiola steps into a much bigger spotlight than the one he had in Lincoln, Nebraska, the last two years.

Oregon has made back-to-back CFP appearances and has reloaded at quarterback through the transfer portal under coach Dan Lanning, from Bo Nix to Dillon Gabriel to Moore, who sat for a season behind Gabriel after transferring in from UCLA.

Assuming Moore leaves for the NFL (and we'll update this if he doesn't), Raiola steps into a prime position to have a career year for a Ducks team that expects to compete for the national championship every season.

Raiola was the No. 3-ranked QB prospect and No. 21 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and while he was good at Nebraska, he played in an uninspiring offense and surely hasn't tapped into his full potential yet.

As a true freshman in 2024, Raiola completed 67.1% of his passes for 2,819 yards, 13 TDs and 11 INTs while leading Nebraska to its first bowl game since 2016.

He was far more efficient this past season, raising his completion percentage to 72.4% while throwing for 2,000 yards, 18 TDs and 6 INTs in nine games before sustaining a broken fibula vs. USC on Nov. 1. The Cornhuskers were off to a 6-2 start before that game but would go on to finish 7-6, underscoring Raiola's value to that team.

Dylan Raiola to the Ducks’ WR room?



Hold the line🦆 pic.twitter.com/6pF6RGNBKY — The Duck Backers (@DuckBackers) January 12, 2026

Raiola will now have the best supporting cast of his collegiate career, and while Oregon lost both coordinators, Lanning has already proven he can rebuild his staff and roster without skipping a beat.

The Ducks should be right back in the thick of the playoff chase in 2026, and how Raiola performs could be the X-factor for Oregon's overall potential.