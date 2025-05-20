Fastball

MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll For May 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres stood atop last week's power rankings, which went through some significant changes this week after the NL West leaders were swept at home. Check out the full Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll below.

Jack Ankony

Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez (28) celebrates with second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.
Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez (28) celebrates with second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
MLB Rivalry Weekend produced several results that shook up this week's Fastball On SI power rankings.

In the Subway Series, the Yankees took two of three games in the Bronx, powered by a six-RBI night from Cody Bellinger to defeat the Mets, who've lost three of their last four games. Powerhouses like the Dodgers and Padres looked pedestrian as they were swept on their home fields by the Angels and Padres, respectively, and now just one game separates the top three teams in the NL West.

The Cubs dominated the Crosstown Classic by a combined score of 26-8, thanks to a series with six RBI and outstanding center field defense by rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong. Firing manager Derek Shelton hasn't resulted in any improvement for the Pirates, who were swept at home by the Phillies. Elsewhere in the NL Central, the Reds bounced back from a series loss to the Sox by sweeping the Guardians, and the Cardinals took two of three games from the Royals.

Nearing the 50-game mark, the Tigers hold the best record in MLB at 31-16, while the lowly Rockies have fallen to 8-38 with.

Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for May 19.

(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes. Total votes in parentheses.)

  1. Detroit Tigers (147)
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers (144)
  3. Chicago Cubs (134)
  4. Philadelphia Phillies (133)
  5. New York Yankees (130)
  6. New York Mets (128)
  7. San Diego Padres (121)
  8. San Francisco Giants (119)
  9. Seattle Mariners (108)
  10. St. Louis Cardinals (105)
  11. Minnesota Twins (95)
  12. Cleveland Guardians (91)
  13. Arizona Diamondbacks (89)
  14. Kansas City Royals (86)
  15. Atlanta Braves (82)
  16. Houston Astros (82)
  17. Texas Rangers (75)
  18. Cincinnati Reds (63)
  19. Boston Red Sox (61)
  20. Toronto Blue Jays (54)
  21. The Athletics (46)
  22. Milwaukee Brewers (46)
  23. Washington Nationals (39)
  24. Los Angeles Angels (37)
  25. Tampa Bay Rays (35)
  26. Miami Marlins (24) 
  27. Baltimore Orioles (21)
  28. Chicago White Sox (14)
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates (11)
  30. Colorado Rockies (5)
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) and manager Dave Roberts (30) look on from the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Here's how each writer voted.

Tom Brew

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. New York Mets
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. San Diego Padres
  5. Los Angeles Dodgers
  6. New York Yankees
  7. San Francisco Giants
  8. Chicago Cubs
  9. Seattle Mariners
  10. Minnesota Twins
  11. St. Louis Cardinals
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Arizona Diamondbacks
  14. Kansas City Royals
  15. Texas Rangers
  16. Atlanta Braves
  17. Houston Astros
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Boston Red Sox
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. Milwaukee Brewers
  22. Washington Nationals
  23. The Athletics
  24. Los Angeles Angels
  25. Tampa Bay Rays
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: I was the only voter who had the San Diego Padres at No. 1 last week, but after they got swept this weekend by the Seattle Mariners, I had to drop them down a few notches. Seeing the Dodgers get swept by the Angels was a bit of a surprise. I’m really starting to worry about that Dodgers pitching staff with all of the injuries. They gave up 23 runs this weekend, and that just is completely out of the blue. The Minnesota Twins were my biggest mover. I was impressed by that 13 game-winning streak. Three straight shutouts and a couple of other one-run games in there. Their starting pitching has been really good and I’ve always loved that bullpen. I really do think the Twins have the best bullpen in the American league.

Juan Soto New York Mets
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Yankees
  6. New York Mets
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. San Francisco Giants
  9. Seattle Mariners
  10. Minnesota Twins
  11. St. Louis Cardinals
  12. Kansas City Royals
  13. Atlanta Braves
  14. Houston Astros
  15. Arizona Diamondbacks
  16. Cleveland Guardians
  17. Texas Rangers
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Toronto Blue Jays
  20. Cincinnati Reds
  21. The Athletics
  22. Los Angeles Angels
  23. Washington Nationals
  24. Milwaukee Brewers
  25. Tampa Bay Rays
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: I certainly didn't anticipate the Tigers having the best record in baseball in mid-May, but they've earned the top spot, winning five of the last six. It was a disappointing week for the Dodgers, Mets and Padres, who I ranked as my top three teams overall last week. The Dodgers and Padres were both swept at home, while the Mets have lost three of their last four with just seven total runs scored in that span. Some of my biggest risers include the Twins, Cardinals, Mariners and Angels.

Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrates against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Brady Farkas

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

2. Chicago Cubs

3. Detroit Tigers

4. San Francisco Giants

5. New York Yankees

6. San Diego Padres

7. New York Mets

8. Philadelphia Phillies

9. Seattle Mariners

10. St. Louis Cardinals

11. Arizona Diamondbacks

12. Cleveland Guardians

13. Atlanta Braves

14. Minnesota Twins

15. Houston Astros

16. Kansas City Royals

17. Texas Rangers

18. Cincinnati Reds

19. Boston Red Sox

19. Toronto Blue Jays

20. The Athletics

21. Milwaukee Brewers

22. Tampa Bay Rays

23. Washington Nationals

24. Los Angeles Angels

25. Baltimore Orioles

26. Miami Marlins

27. Pittsburgh Pirates

28. Chicago White Sox

29. Colorado Rockies

Comments: After seeing the Padres get swept, the San Francisco Giants move into the No. 2 spot after a weekend sweep of the Athletics. With Robbie Ray and Jung Hoo Lee, playing well, and the great production of WIlmer Flores, the Giants are playing well, and what happens when Willy Adames gets going? The Mariners also move up a few spots after a weekend sweep in San Diego, showing that Dan Wilson's group has great resilience after a 1-5 home stand. 

Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) slides safely into home against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Teren Kowatsch

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers 
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. New York Yankees
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. New York Mets
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. San Francisco Giants
  9. Seattle Mariners
  10. Kansas City Royals
  11. St. Louis Cardinals
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Houston Astros
  14. Arizona Diamondbacks
  15. Atlanta Braves
  16. Texas Rangers 
  17. Cincinnati Reds 
  18. Minnesota Twins
  19. The Athletics
  20. Boston Red Sox
  21. Milwaukee Brewers 
  22. Toronto Blue Jays
  23. Washington Nationals
  24. Tampa Bay Rays 
  25. Los Angeles Angels
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: Several teams are starting to fall into a rhythm, for better or worse. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers keep rolling. Other teams like the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals have also shown peaks and valleys that will continue to make the middle of the rankings fluid.

Manny Machado Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with Manny Machado (13) after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Sam Connon

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Yankees
  6. New York Mets
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Minnesota Twins
  9. San Francisco Giants
  10. San Diego Padres
  11. Seattle Mariners
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Arizona Diamondbacks
  14. Houston Astros
  15. Texas Rangers
  16. Atlanta Braves
  17. Kansas City Royals
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Cincinnati Reds
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. Milwaukee Brewers
  22. Los Angeles Angels
  23. Tampa Bay Rays
  24. Washington Nationals
  25. Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: With the Dodgers, Padres and Mets all losing critical series this past weekend, the top tier of National League contenders feels like it is very much in flux. As a result, the recent success of American League contenders like the Tigers and Yankees has been standing out even more. Now it's time to see if that second tier of AL squads, such as the Twins and Rangers, are a flash in the pan or if they have actually turned their seasons around.

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrate after beating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Published |Modified
