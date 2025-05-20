MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll For May 19
MLB Rivalry Weekend produced several results that shook up this week's Fastball On SI power rankings.
In the Subway Series, the Yankees took two of three games in the Bronx, powered by a six-RBI night from Cody Bellinger to defeat the Mets, who've lost three of their last four games. Powerhouses like the Dodgers and Padres looked pedestrian as they were swept on their home fields by the Angels and Padres, respectively, and now just one game separates the top three teams in the NL West.
The Cubs dominated the Crosstown Classic by a combined score of 26-8, thanks to a series with six RBI and outstanding center field defense by rising star Pete Crow-Armstrong. Firing manager Derek Shelton hasn't resulted in any improvement for the Pirates, who were swept at home by the Phillies. Elsewhere in the NL Central, the Reds bounced back from a series loss to the Sox by sweeping the Guardians, and the Cardinals took two of three games from the Royals.
Nearing the 50-game mark, the Tigers hold the best record in MLB at 31-16, while the lowly Rockies have fallen to 8-38 with.
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for May 19.
(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes. Total votes in parentheses.)
- Detroit Tigers (147)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (144)
- Chicago Cubs (134)
- Philadelphia Phillies (133)
- New York Yankees (130)
- New York Mets (128)
- San Diego Padres (121)
- San Francisco Giants (119)
- Seattle Mariners (108)
- St. Louis Cardinals (105)
- Minnesota Twins (95)
- Cleveland Guardians (91)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (89)
- Kansas City Royals (86)
- Atlanta Braves (82)
- Houston Astros (82)
- Texas Rangers (75)
- Cincinnati Reds (63)
- Boston Red Sox (61)
- Toronto Blue Jays (54)
- The Athletics (46)
- Milwaukee Brewers (46)
- Washington Nationals (39)
- Los Angeles Angels (37)
- Tampa Bay Rays (35)
- Miami Marlins (24)
- Baltimore Orioles (21)
- Chicago White Sox (14)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (11)
- Colorado Rockies (5)
Here's how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- Detroit Tigers
- New York Mets
- Philadelphia Phillies
- San Diego Padres
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- Chicago Cubs
- Seattle Mariners
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Kansas City Royals
- Texas Rangers
- Atlanta Braves
- Houston Astros
- Cincinnati Reds
- Boston Red Sox
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Washington Nationals
- The Athletics
- Los Angeles Angels
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I was the only voter who had the San Diego Padres at No. 1 last week, but after they got swept this weekend by the Seattle Mariners, I had to drop them down a few notches. Seeing the Dodgers get swept by the Angels was a bit of a surprise. I’m really starting to worry about that Dodgers pitching staff with all of the injuries. They gave up 23 runs this weekend, and that just is completely out of the blue. The Minnesota Twins were my biggest mover. I was impressed by that 13 game-winning streak. Three straight shutouts and a couple of other one-run games in there. Their starting pitching has been really good and I’ve always loved that bullpen. I really do think the Twins have the best bullpen in the American league.
Jack Ankony
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Kansas City Royals
- Atlanta Braves
- Houston Astros
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cleveland Guardians
- Texas Rangers
- Boston Red Sox
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Cincinnati Reds
- The Athletics
- Los Angeles Angels
- Washington Nationals
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: I certainly didn't anticipate the Tigers having the best record in baseball in mid-May, but they've earned the top spot, winning five of the last six. It was a disappointing week for the Dodgers, Mets and Padres, who I ranked as my top three teams overall last week. The Dodgers and Padres were both swept at home, while the Mets have lost three of their last four with just seven total runs scored in that span. Some of my biggest risers include the Twins, Cardinals, Mariners and Angels.
Brady Farkas
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
2. Chicago Cubs
3. Detroit Tigers
4. San Francisco Giants
5. New York Yankees
6. San Diego Padres
7. New York Mets
8. Philadelphia Phillies
9. Seattle Mariners
10. St. Louis Cardinals
11. Arizona Diamondbacks
12. Cleveland Guardians
13. Atlanta Braves
14. Minnesota Twins
15. Houston Astros
16. Kansas City Royals
17. Texas Rangers
18. Cincinnati Reds
19. Boston Red Sox
19. Toronto Blue Jays
20. The Athletics
21. Milwaukee Brewers
22. Tampa Bay Rays
23. Washington Nationals
24. Los Angeles Angels
25. Baltimore Orioles
26. Miami Marlins
27. Pittsburgh Pirates
28. Chicago White Sox
29. Colorado Rockies
Comments: After seeing the Padres get swept, the San Francisco Giants move into the No. 2 spot after a weekend sweep of the Athletics. With Robbie Ray and Jung Hoo Lee, playing well, and the great production of WIlmer Flores, the Giants are playing well, and what happens when Willy Adames gets going? The Mariners also move up a few spots after a weekend sweep in San Diego, showing that Dan Wilson's group has great resilience after a 1-5 home stand.
Teren Kowatsch
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- Philadelphia Phillies
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- Kansas City Royals
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Houston Astros
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Atlanta Braves
- Texas Rangers
- Cincinnati Reds
- Minnesota Twins
- The Athletics
- Boston Red Sox
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: Several teams are starting to fall into a rhythm, for better or worse. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers keep rolling. Other teams like the Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals have also shown peaks and valleys that will continue to make the middle of the rankings fluid.
Sam Connon
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Minnesota Twins
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Houston Astros
- Texas Rangers
- Atlanta Braves
- Kansas City Royals
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Los Angeles Angels
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
- Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: With the Dodgers, Padres and Mets all losing critical series this past weekend, the top tier of National League contenders feels like it is very much in flux. As a result, the recent success of American League contenders like the Tigers and Yankees has been standing out even more. Now it's time to see if that second tier of AL squads, such as the Twins and Rangers, are a flash in the pan or if they have actually turned their seasons around.
Related MLB columns
- PCA OWNS CROSSTOWN: Pete Crow-Armstrong has been one of the best players in MLB this season, and the Chicago Cubs center fielder’s stardom was on full display in a series sweep of the White Sox over the weekend. CLICK HERE
- CAMPBELL, DEVERS AT FIRST: The Red Sox rookie is willing to learn the position, unlike the Red Sox star, and I know how that looks. However, the two situations are not the same. CLICK HERE
- THREATS UNCALLED FOR: McCullers really struggled on Saturday night, giving up seven earned runs in just 0.1 innings in an Astros loss against the Reds. After the game, he said there were threats made against the lives of his children. CLICK HERE