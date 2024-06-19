Arizona Diamondbacks Do Something That Hasn't Been Done the 1890s with Current Run
The Arizona Diamondbacks shut out the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Tuesday night, continuing a historic run of lopsided affairs.
In fact, the Diamondbacks have now done something that hasn't been done since the 1890s in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive decisions decided by 5+ runs:
1890 Louisville Colonels: 12
1894 Baltimore Orioles: 11
1884 St. Louis Maroons: 11
2024 Dbacks: 10 *active
1884 Altoona Mountain Citys/Pride: 10
h/t @EliasSports
Considering how powerful opposing offenses are these days, and considering how good pitchers are these days, it's shocking that the D'Backs haven't played a 3-2 game or a 6-5 game in this time, but here we are.
The defending National League champion Diamondbacks are now 36-37 on the season while the upstart Nationals fell to 35-37.
Both teams are looking way up in their own divisions as Arizona is 9.0 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington is 13.5 games back of the best-in-NL Philadelphia Phillies.
Both teams are currently part of a crowded National League wild card picture with Arizona occupying the No. 3 spot in the NL chase. The Nationals are 0.5 games back in the same race, tied with both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.
The Diamondbacks will play the Nationals again on Wednesday with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Second-year man Brandon Pfaadt gets the ball for Arizona while Patrick Corbin takes the hill for Washington.
Pfaadt is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA while Corbin is 1-7 with a 5.84. The former World Series hero just hasn't been able to right the ship this season.
