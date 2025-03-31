Boston Red Sox Superstar Rafael Devers Continues Historic Season-Opening Slump
A few days into taking on his new role, Rafael Devers is still going through some pretty extreme growing pains.
The Boston Red Sox's star designated hitter went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts on Opening Day, then proceeded to go 0-for-4 in each of the next three games against the Texas Rangers as well. On the whole, Devers finished the series 0-for-16 with two walks and 12 strikeouts, whiffing on 67.4% of his swings.
As noted by StatMuse Baseball, Devers became the first player in MLB history to strike out 12 times in their first four games of a season.
Devers spent the past seven seasons as the Red Sox's everyday third baseman. When the club signed Gold Glove winner Alex Bregman this winter, though, Devers moved to the designated hitter spot.
Throughout spring training, Devers dealt with injuries to both of his shoulders. He suffered right shoulder inflammation late last season, batting .164 with a .440 OPS in his final 20 games after boasting a .290 average and .940 OPS in his first 118 appearances.
The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger struck out a career-high 147 times in 2024, after averaging 115 strikeouts a season between 2018 and 2023. Technically, Devers is on pace for 486 strikeouts in 2025.
The Red Sox are set to open their second series of the season Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET.
