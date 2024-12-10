Max Fried Makes Baseball History with Massive New York Yankees Contract
Left-handed pitcher Max Fried agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday afternoon, becoming the highest-paid left-hander in baseball history.
Jeff Passan of ESPN had the news on social media:
BREAKING: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher.
Fried, along with Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes, was one of the most sought-after pitchers on the free agent market this year. Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers while Burnes has yet to make a decision. Fried also received strong interest from the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, the rivals of the Yankees.
The 30-year-old Fried will pitch next season at the age of 31. He's coming off a year in which he made 29 starts for Atlanta, going 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA. An eight-year veteran, he helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021. He is also a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover.
Fried has been generally durable throughout his career, making 28 starts or more in three of the last four seasons. He also made 11 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 as the Braves made the playoffs.
With the Yankees, Fried will join a rotation with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon at the top. Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt figure to round out the five, with Marcus Stroman appearing as the odd-man out. Nestor Cortes could also be a trade candidate now, unless he surpasses Schmidt for the fifth spot.
David Price had the previous record-high contract for a lefty at seven years for $217 million.
