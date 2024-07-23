New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, Edwin Díaz Move Up MLB, Franchise Leaderboards

Most career saves recorded by a pitcher in @Mets franchise history (1962-present):

276- John Franco

160- Armando Benitez

124- Jeurys Familia

108- Edwin Diaz (Thanks to closing out a 6-4 win against the Marlins earlier on tonight)

107- Jesse Orosco

101- Billy Wagner

86- Tug McGraw pic.twitter.com/Nayhz930Sg