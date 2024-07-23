New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, Edwin Díaz Move Up MLB, Franchise Leaderboards
The New York Mets salvaged a split with the Miami Marlins on Monday, thanks to a couple of historic performances from their biggest stars.
After Jeff McNeil put the Mets on top with a home run and a sacrifice fly, shortstop Francisco Lindor blasted a 391-foot home run to right in the top of the fourth. The Marlins made it a 5-3 game again in the seventh, all before Lindor came through with another solo homer in the ninth.
New York brought in Edwin Díaz to close things out, which he eventually did after running into some trouble.
Díaz gave up a walk and two singles, as well as an RBI groundout, before forcing Jake Burger into a game-ending popout. He got credit for the save, all while the Mets held on to win 6-4.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Díaz now ranks fourth in Mets history with 108 saves. He was previously tied for fourth with Jesse Orosco.
It took Díaz less than four seasons to climb so high on the leaderboard, as New York only acquired him in a trade with the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2019 season. The 2020 campaign was also shortened by COVID-19, and he missed all of 2023 with a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.
Díaz was an All-Star and dark horse Cy Young contender in 2022, but he has yet to reach those heights again post-injury. Through 29 appearances this season, the 30-year-old righty has a 4.08 ERA and 12 saves in 17 opportunities.
Since coming off the injured list on June 13, though, Díaz has a 1.04 ERA, 1.038 WHIP and seven saves. The Mets have won each of his last 10 appearances, after starting the season 11-9 when he took the mound.
As for Lindor, Monday marked his 17th career multi-home run game. StatsCentre noted that Lindor now ranks sixth all-time in multi-home run games among MLB shortstops.
Lindor was previously tied with José Valentín. He now trails Vern Stephens, Cal Ripken Jr. and Nomar Garciaparra, who had 18 such performances each.
Alex Rodriguez owns the record with 33 multi-home runs games, while Ernie Banks ranks second with 24.
Lindor, who has yet to be named an All-Star since signing with the Mets in 2021, is now batting .256 with 19 home runs, 54 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a .798 OPS and a 4.1 WAR this season.
Díaz, Lindor and the Mets open up a two-game set against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. The the Subway Series opener is scheduled to get underway at 7:05 p.m. ET.
