Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Ties Single-Season Leadoff Home Run Record
Not even a historically hot pitcher could stop Kyle Schwarber from opening a game with a bang.
The Philadelphia Phillies left fielder hit a 416-foot solo home run off of Bowden Francis to lead off Wednesday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Francis had a 1.05 ERA, 0.408 WHIP, 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a .089 batting average against in August, stringing together a five-start streak that had never been matched by any right-hander in MLB history, only for his luck to run out against Schwarber.
Schwarber is up to 32 home runs this season, 13 of which have been of the leadoff variety. He had another leadoff home run against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, en route to a historic three-homer showing at the plate.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Schwarber is now tied with Alfonso Soriano for the most leadoff home runs in a single season. Soriano hit 13 in 2003, the final season of his first stint with the New York Yankees.
As a result, Schwarber is the single-season record-holder in the National League history books. With one more leadoff bomb in the next 25 days, he would take full possession of the MLB record.
Schwarber's previous career-high for leadoff home runs was 11, which he set last year. That mark is now tied for eighth on the all-time list.
Schwarber's early homer threw Francis off the righty's record-breaking streak, as the Blue Jays pitcher went on to allow a two-run homer to Kody Clemens in the top of the second as well. Schwarber added a single the very next at-bat for good measure.
The 31-year-old slugger is batting .248 with an .854 OPS, both of which are his highest figures since joining the Phillies in 2022.
Schwarber has more home runs than any National League player since the start of the 2017 season with 255, and that doesn't even include his seven with the Boston Red Sox in 2021 or his 15 spread across multiple playoff runs.
Philadelphia currently leads Toronto 3-2 in the third inning.
