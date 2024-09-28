Pirates' Paul Skenes Strikes Out Juan Soto, Aaron Judge to Cap Off Historic Rookie Year
In case the NL Rookie of the Year debate was still alive entering the final weekend of the regular season, Paul Skenes has seemingly put it to rest for good.
The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander drew the start against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Even though the Yankees already clinched the AL East title earlier this week, they were still trotting out their full-strength lineup in an attempt to secure the top seed in the American League.
That meant Skenes would have to face off against Aaron Judge, the presumptive AL MVP favorite, as well as Juan Soto, who could be an AL MVP finalist in his own right. Skenes got Jasson Domínguez to ground out to open the game, setting up a showdown with one of the most dangerous duos in baseball history.
Skenes, not one to back down from a fight, made quick work of the pair of superstars.
First, he caught Soto looking on a 99.8 mile-per-hour fastball up-and-in for his first strikeout of the afternoon. Then, he got Judge to chase a sweeper for the inning-ending punchout.
Skenes sat the Yankees down in order in the second, striking out Jazz Chisholm Jr. to end the frame, and his afternoon ended there. The 22-year-old tossed 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts in what will be his last appearance of 2024.
As a result, Skenes' season stats have all gone final. He will end the year 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.947 WHIP and 170 strikeouts in 23 starts and 133.0 innings pitched.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Skenes' 1.96 ERA is the second-lowest by a rookie, minimum 20 starts, since earned runs became official in both the AL and NL in 1913. The record still belongs to Reb Russell, who posted a 1.90 ERA as a rookie in 1913.
Skenes is the only rookie in the live ball era to make at least 20 starts and still boast a sub-2.00 ERA.
Skenes entered Saturday with a 5.8 WAR since making his MLB debut on May 11, ranking fourth among all NL pitchers in that category. His three closest competitors for NL Rookie of the Year – San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga – have WARs of 4.4, 3.7, and 3.2, respectively.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft hasn't taken long to live up to expectations, and even though his Pirates won't be heading to the postseason, Skenes' All-Star campaign will continue to dominate headlines for months to come.
