Pirates' Paul Skenes Strikes Out Juan Soto, Aaron Judge to Cap Off Historic Rookie Year

Lowest ERA in a season as a rookie, min. 20 starts (since ER official in AL+NL in 1913):



1913 Reb Russell: 1.90

2024 Paul Skenes: 1.96

1914 Jeff Pfeffer: 1.97

1918 Scott Perry: 1.98



Those are the only ones below 2.00… 3 DEAD-BALL ERA PITCHERS AND HIM https://t.co/icMDHwSqYM