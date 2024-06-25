Texas Rangers' Pitchers Put Together Longest Scoreless Streak in Last 13 Years of Team History
The Texas Rangers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Monday night to drop the opener of the series against the National League rivals.
However, the Rangers held Milwaukee scoreless through four innings, which put the Texas pitching staff in a class of history not seen in 13 years.
Per @RangersPR:
Prior to their run allowed in the 5th inning tonight, Rangers pitchers had tossed a season-high 26 consecutive scoreless innings, dating back to the 6th inning Friday vs. Kansas City. It was the club's longest scoreless streak since 7/9-16/11 (33 IP), according to @StatsPerform
The Rangers are known as a hit-first team, but ironically enough, it's been the pitching that is actually the best part of the roster this season. Texas is now 37-41 on the season but they've been able to stay afloat because of their pitching, which should get better now that Max Scherzer is back from injury.
Furthermore, the team is expected to get back Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle from the injured list in July. The reigning World Series champions are now 6.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West entering play on Tuesday.
Texas will take on Milwaukee again on Tuesday night with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Andrew Heaney goes on the mound for Texas while Bryse Wilson pitches for the Brewers.
Heaney is 2-8 this season with a 4.21 ERA while Wilson is 4-3 with a 4.24. Milwaukee currently leads the National League Central with a 46-33 record.
