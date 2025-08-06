Toronto Blue Jays Complete Historic Sweep, Blow Out Colorado Rockies Again
The Colorado Rockies scored first Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, starting off on the right foot after a pair of rough losses Monday and Tuesday.
But instead of righting the ship, the Rockies fell victim to an even worse fate.
The Blue Jays, who won 15-1 and 10-4 in the first two games of the interleague series, jumped ahead on a three-run home run from Bo Bichette in the top of the third. Nathan Lukes delivered a two-RBI triple in the fifth, just before Tyler Heineman added an RBI single.
Toronto added four runs in the sixth, then two more in the eighth. They didn't take their foot off the gas when catcher Austin Nola took the mound for the first time in his career, either, tacking on eight more runs in the ninth.
All the while, the Rockies didn't score after the opening frame.
The Blue Jays won the series finale 20-1. They finished the three-game set with 45 runs on 63 hits, compared to the Rockies' six runs on 20 hits.
According to Poker News' David Salituro, the Blue Jays are the first team to outscore an opponent by at least 39 runs over a three-game span since the New York Yankees beat down the Philadelphia Athletics in May 1936. They are just the third team in MLB history to record at least 45 runs and 63 hits, per Salituro, joining the 1922 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1933 New York Giants.
Entering Monday, the Blue Jays were leading the AL East at 65-48, despite losing six of their previous eight and boasting a mere plus-16 run differential on the season. Now, the standings paint a much different picture, with Toronto's plus-55 run differential looking far more in-character for a division leader.
But considering the Rockies are on pace for the one of the worst records in modern MLB history, the recent inflation of the Blue Jays' run differential may come along with an asterisk.
Toronto will be put to the test over its next three series, which will be against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Texas Rangers. They will also face the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers and surging Miami Marlins before the end of August.
The Blue Jays and Dodgers will open their series in Los Angeles at 10:10 p.m. ET on Friday.
Related MLB Stories
- PAWOL BREAKING BARRIERS: After a decade of work in the minors, Jen Pawol will call three big league games between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins this upcoming weekend. CLICK HERE
- RED SOX BRIGHT FUTURE: Between Roman Anthony, Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, Kristian Campbell and Ceddanne Rafaela, the Boston Red Sox haven't been shy giving out big-money extensions in recent years. CLICK HERE
- SKUBAL EYING REPEAT: Tarik Skubal is tracking to win his second straight AL Cy Young Award, leading the Detroit Tigers' rotation with yet another dominant season on the mound. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.