Detroit Tigers Outfielder Wenceel Pérez Still Dealing With Back Tightness
Outfielder Wenceel Pérez, who was set to return to action Monday, was not in the Detroit Tigers' lineup against the New York Yankees after all.
Pérez has been dealing with lower back tightness since last week. He told reporters Saturday that he was planning on playing Monday, but he didn't wind up making the trip to Tampa for the spring training contest.
"We'll get him in there, but he's got to pass a few tests," said manager A.J. Hinch, per the Detroit Free Press' Evan Petzold. "He's doing great, but he doesn't get to pick the day."
Pérez made his MLB debut in 2024, batting .242 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, six triples, 37 RBIs, nine stolen bases, a .683 OPS and a 0.7 WAR across 112 regular season games. Detroit continued to give Pérez looks in the postseason, and he proceeded to hit .250 with a .550 OPS in six playoff games.
With Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling battling arm and shoulder injuries, respectively, this spring, the 25-year-old Pérez was set to take on a larger role in the early goings of the 2025 campaign. It seems like Pérez will still be able to shoulder that load, with Opening Day still over two weeks away, but he will need to get past this back issue in order to take that next step.
