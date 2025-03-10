Wenceel Pérez said he was playing in Monday's game vs. the Yankees in return from lower back tightness.



He didn't make the trip to Tampa.



"We'll get him in there, but he's got to pass a few tests," A.J. Hinch said. "He's doing great, but he doesn't get to pick the day."