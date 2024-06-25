Toronto Blue Jays Activate All-Star Shortstop Bo Bichette From Injured List
The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Bichette is active for Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox. He will start at shortstop and bat out of the leadoff spot.
The 26-year-old infielder hasn't played since June 14 due to a strained right calf. He was placed on the IL on June 18, retroactive to June 15, and he was activated the moment he was eligible to return.
In order to create space for Bichette on the active 26-man roster, outfielder Steward Berroa has been optioned to Triple-A.
Bichette is batting .237 with four home runs, 28 RBI, four stolen bases, a .629 OPS and a -0.1 WAR through 66 games this season. It is a career-worst year for the shortstop, who entered the season as a .299 hitter with an .827 OPS, averaging 27 home runs, 96 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a 5.4 WAR per 162 games.
Over the past three years, Bichette has made two All-Star appearances and placed top-16 in AL MVP voting all three times.
The Blue Jays called up their No. 2 prospect, infielder Orelvis Martinez, when Bichette hit the injured list last week. Two days after making his MLB debut, however, Martinez was suspended 80 games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Toronto is now riding a seven-game losing streak, sitting in last place in the AL East at 35-43. Perhaps Bichette can help turn things around, although he would likely need to improve upon his individual production in order to do so.
First pitch from Fenway Park on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
