2 Intriguing Free Agency Landing Spots for Lucas Giolito

Right-hander Lucas Giolito is one of many free agents that have been left unsigned as the month of January comes to a close. The 31-year-old enjoyed a bounce-back year with the Boston Red Sox in 2025, going 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts.

At this point in the offseason, it might not be a surprise to see him take a short-term deal, potentially with an opt-out clause, or even a one-year deal for that matter.

Jon Heyman reported earlier this week that "many teams" were showing interest in him. Here are two teams that might not stand out, but could still be intriguing fits.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers were the main team that Heyman listed. They need another top-level arm in their rotation to go next to Tarik Skubal if they want to make a deeper postseason run. While Giolito doesn't really qualify as that and is more of a mid-rotation arm, he still would strengthen Detroit's group.

This could be the push they need to win the American League Central and avoid another second-half collapse like they had in 2025. Giolito is also quite familiar with the AL Central thanks to his days with the Chicago White Sox, so Detroit wouldn't be unfamiliar territory, but he would at least have the chance to pitch for a contender.

St. Louis Cardinals

Aug 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Cardinals might seem unlikely because they are rebuilding, but it's not impossible. Earlier in the offseason, insider Jeff Jones said that it's always possible the Cardinals could land a bigger name than expected, provided that said pitcher's market isn't moving.

This would likely be a one-year deal with an option of some sort. Because St. Louis isn't expected to contend, they could ultimately trade him at the deadline and bring back some solid prospects in exchange that help bolster the farm system for the future.

It would also have to be a higher dollar value than they usually give to pitchers, but another arm wouldn't hurt as they try to amass as much pitching depth as possible so that they can at least get through the 2026 season without too much trouble.

It may seem unlikely, but it's not impossible. Giolito could be signed with the intention of being traded but could also stay if the Cardinals outperform their expectations for this season.

