These 4 Red Sox Will Be Gone By the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox are starting to show some signs of life, but they aren't all the way back quite yet.

Since Boston fired former manager Alex Cora, the Red Sox have gone 6-5 in 11 games under interim manager Chad Tracy. Boston swept the Detroit Tigers, but was unable to push the winning streak to a season-high four games on Thursday as it dropped its series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the Red Sox are 16-22 on the season.

Over the next few months, we're going to see changes with the Red Sox's roster. There will be guys who return from injuries, like Garrett Crochet. Other injuries will pop up over the course of the season. We'll see guys get sent down to the minors. We'll see guys get promoted from Triple-A. We'll also likely see guys get traded. It's a long season and there will be changes. There already has been, like Payton Tolle being in the Red Sox's starting rotation right now with Crochet on the Injured List.

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here on August 3. Here are four guys on the Red Sox's roster who may not make it through August 3 with the club in the majors.

Jarren Duran — Outfielder

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after he hits a three run home run in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

When Jarren Duran is at his best, he is a dynamic player who can change a lineup at the top. He hasn't gotten hot yet, but has started to show signs. Since Cora was fired, Duran has had a much more consistent role. The Red Sox still have a logjam in the outfield. Duran was the guy who popped up the most in trade rumors this past offseason. If there is a deal to be made, Duran still seems like the odd man out.

Ryan Watson — Reliever

Apr 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Watson (56) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Unlike Duran, Watson isn't a trade candidate at this moment. He's more at risk of losing his spot on the big league roster. Watson has appeared in 15 games for the Red Sox and has a 6.46 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched. Watson has allowed 17 earned runs and five homers while walking nine batters. He is a Rule 5 guy so there would be a risk of losing him if the Red Sox took him off the roster without an injury, but you can't have someone consistently pitching out of the bullpen with a 6.46 ERA if you want to make a run.

Masataka Yoshida — DH/Outfielder

May 4, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a double in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

No one has felt the outfield logjam more than Yoshida. He has a large contract and despite trade rumors, there were no bites this past offseason. That's not shocking. Again, his contract is big and he was coming off an injury-filled season. Right now, Yoshida is healthy and is slashing .295/.411/.361 in 23 games played. Maybe this summer Boston will have better luck finding a suitor.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa — Utility Man

Apr 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) throws the ball to first base for an out against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kiner-Falefa is a nine-year veteran who can play all over the field. Boston has a handful of utility guys and soon enough Romy González will return. With the outfield logjam, there isn't a ton of space on the bench. Kiner-Falefa and Andruw Monasterio do a lot of the same things. When González returns, Kiner-Falefa will be even more expendable. Maybe there's a contender out there looking for a utility guy and Boston has plenty.