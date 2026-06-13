2 Teams Whose Trade Strategies May Change with Deadline Coming

The MLB trade deadline is still several weeks away and will not fall until August 3. However, it's not too early to discuss what it might look like. Some teams will be buyers and others will be sellers. Some may do a little of both while others leave their rosters alone.

The playoff picture is becoming a little clearer, which means the trade deadline picture will also start to take shape soon. However, there are a few teams that may be forced to change their strategy based on the way things have gone over the past several weeks, for better or worse.

Houston Astros

Jun 12, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates in the dugout against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a two run home run during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Astros were off to a dreadful start this year, and they still are seven games below .500 at 32-39. However, the weakness of the American League is certainly playing a role in them not being buried just yet. In fact, they are only three games back of the third AL wild card spot and five games back in the AL West.

Couple that with recent reports that Yordan Alvarez isn't going anywhere at the deadline, and there may just be a little bit of hope for Houston. Without many top prospects, they can't really afford to go big, but they can still add on the margins or potentially stand firm and trust that they have enough to get back into postseason position.

St. Louis Cardinals

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Once again, manager Oli Marmol has found a way to do more with less resources at his disposal. The Cardinals entered a rebuild this past offseason and traded away several veterans. However, they are now in wild card position and are just five games back in the National League Central.

This does not mean that they will be buyers, but they were originally expected to be sellers at the deadline with all of the potential trade pieces they have on the roster.

With the team playing well, Chaim Bloom may decide to leave the roster as it is at the deadline and just let the younger players continue to find ways to lead the team to more wins.

The team has played well, and has been one of the more entertaining stories of 2026. It will be interesting to see what direction they decide to go, but it also depends on how they are playing. If they keep their heads above water and stay in the playoff race, then it might be best for Bloom to just stand pat.