MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates: First Big Domino Falls As Tarik Skubal Heads to Dodgers

Well folks, the 2026 MLB trade deadline arrived in a big way Saturday night. After two needle-moving trades involving the Braves and Royals, as well as the White Sox and Mariners, the Dodgers made the seismic move many around baseball were anticipating. Los Angeles has acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Tigers in exchange for outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, pitching prospect River Ryan and pitching prospect Brady Smith, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Follow along live with Sports Illustrated as we provide further analysis, reactions and breakdowns of the Skubal blockbuster.

MLB trade deadline live updates

More MLB from Sports Illustrated