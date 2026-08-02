MLB Trade Deadline Live Updates: First Big Domino Falls As Tarik Skubal Heads to Dodgers
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Well folks, the 2026 MLB trade deadline arrived in a big way Saturday night. After two needle-moving trades involving the Braves and Royals, as well as the White Sox and Mariners, the Dodgers made the seismic move many around baseball were anticipating. Los Angeles has acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Tigers in exchange for outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, pitching prospect River Ryan and pitching prospect Brady Smith, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Follow along live with Sports Illustrated as we provide further analysis, reactions and breakdowns of the Skubal blockbuster.
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Tim Capurso is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated, primarily covering MLB, college football and college basketball. Before joining SI in November 2023, Capurso worked at RotoBaller and ClutchPoints and is a graduate of Assumption University. When he's not working, he can be found at the gym, reading a book or enjoying a good hike. A resident of New York, Capurso openly wonders if the Giants will ever be a winning football team again.
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.